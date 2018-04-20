Bollywood’s leading lady Deepika Padukone truly looked like an angel in that white lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra and one of the most eligible bachelors Ranbir Kapoor stole the show in the white kurta and pajama, with a black, Nehru-collar, Indo-Western jacket thrown over it.

Former lovers Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor set the stage on fire as they walked the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra at The Walk of Mijwan on Thursday night. The duo shined as showstopper wearing one of the best Manish Malhotra designs. While Deepika looked like a vision in white in a beautifully embroidered lehenga choli, Ranbir donned a monochrome black floral embroidered sherwani. Both of them looked ravishing as they turned showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra at the much-awaited event organized by Mijwan Welfare Society.

After being associated with Mijwan for almost 10 years, Manish had the celebs walk the ramp in Chikankari outfits which made the show magical, especially because of how flawlessly he has revamped this ancient art form yet again. Many Bollywood celebrities such as Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh, Nandita Das, Javed Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha, Yami Gautam, Mouni Roy, Kirti Kharbanda, among many others attended the event that took place at the JW Marriott. The collection shows some of the quintessential Indian embroidery craftsmanship in Chikankari in various textures that celebrated traditional Indian design.

In a previous interview to a leading daily, Manish Malhotra had said, “Cinema has a very strong influence and penetration in India, and the celebrities who walk for my shows personify the spirit of the collection. We are very excited to have Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor come together for The Walk of Mijwan this year. I have had the pleasure of working with them in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani before–and they are larger-than-life style icons for Indians all around the world. In Deepika, I see confidence, grace and femininity that encapsulate the collection seamlessly, while Ranbir has an effortless sense of style in whatever he chooses to wear. His strong individuality and magnetism resonate the Manish Malhotra man.”

