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Home > Entertainment News > Ex-Girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Asks Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput About Another Baby; Her Instant Reply Says It All

Ex-Girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Asks Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput About Another Baby; Her Instant Reply Says It All

Kareena Kapoor asked Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput about a rumour that they were having another baby. Mira’s instant response led to a playful exchange on What Women Want.

Kareena Kapoor And Mira Kapoor (Image: X)
Kareena Kapoor And Mira Kapoor (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-29 22:09 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput engaged in a very candid discussion during the recent episode of What Women Want and one of the questions from Kareena regarding Shahid Kapoor’s family plans gave rise to a very funny discussion. Kareena inquired from Mira about the funniest gossip she had heard regarding her and Mira mentioned the gossip that she was having another baby with Shahid, and then she immediately replied that they were done having children.

The video clip posted by Kareena Kapoor on Thursday shows the two women discussing celebrities’ rumours, relationship and the life of a Bollywood wife.

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While talking, Kareena inquired Mira about the most ridiculous rumour she has heard about herself. And Mira told her that it is the rumour that Mira and Shahid Kapoor are going to have another baby. However, Kareena teased Mira saying that she can be pregnant with another kid. But Mira quickly brushed aside that suggestion saying that they have stopped growing their family.

Shahid and Mira have two children together: daughter Misha and son Zain. The couple married in July 2015, and Mira has occasionally spoken about family life in public appearances. The exchange on Kareena’s show was framed as light-hearted banter rather than an announcement about any future family plans. The moment stands out because the conversation brings together two women connected to Shahid at different stages of his life. Kareena and Shahid dated for several years before ending their relationship, while Shahid went on to marry Mira.

Kareena Kapoor Calls Herself A ‘Wannabe Bollywood Wife’

The baby-rumour exchange was not the only playful moment in the promo. During the conversation, Mira complimented Kareena by calling her a Bollywood star. Kareena responded with a joke of her own, describing herself as a “wannabe Bollywood wife”.

Mira also shared advice about gifts in a relationship. She explained that some of her friends discuss how their husbands often talk about giving them something and suggested that couples make a list at the beginning of the year to make things easier. Kareena laughed at the suggestion and said she would take the advice. The exchange added another relatable moment to their discussion about relationships and expectations.

Why Are Kareena Kapoor And Mira Rajput’s Meeting Getting Attention?

Kareena and Mira appearing together on What Women Want has attracted attention because of Kareena’s past relationship with Shahid. The two actors dated from around 2004 to 2007. Kareena later married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, while Shahid married Mira in 2015. The meeting also follows a friendly social-media exchange between the two women. Kareena had shared a picture with Mira from the show’s set, describing her as “absolutely warm and lovely”. Mira reshared the post and thanked Kareena for inviting her to the show.

Kareena and Saif have two sons, Taimur and Jeh, while Shahid and Mira are parents to Misha and Zain. The full What Women Want episode featuring Mira is scheduled to be released on Friday. The promo offers a glimpse of the conversation, with the exchange about another baby providing one of its most talked-about moments.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur: The Movie OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Online

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Ex-Girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Asks Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput About Another Baby; Her Instant Reply Says It All
Tags: Bollywood newscelebrity newsentertainment newskareena kapoormira rajputShahid KapoorWhat Women Want

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Ex-Girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Asks Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput About Another Baby; Her Instant Reply Says It All
Ex-Girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Asks Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput About Another Baby; Her Instant Reply Says It All
Ex-Girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Asks Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput About Another Baby; Her Instant Reply Says It All
Ex-Girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Asks Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput About Another Baby; Her Instant Reply Says It All
Ex-Girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Asks Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput About Another Baby; Her Instant Reply Says It All

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