Kapoor and Sons star Sidharth Malhotra bumped into ex-lover Alia Bhatt on Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement last week. The actor as per reports handled the situation with utmost maturity and evn enjoyed the party. Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Brahmastra which also stars her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Raazi star Alia Bhatt finally crossed ways with rumoured ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra at Akash Ambani engagement with Shloka Mehta. As per sources close to the Kapoor and Sons duo, both stars handled the situation at the grand event maturely. But there was a buzz of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra having fun at the party. The two even hugged and had a long conversation with each other. Pataka Guddi then spent some quality time with her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s love saga started with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and television beauty Mouni Roy. The movie will hit the theatres in 2019. The duo has been seen hanging out at each others place and Bhatt even praised Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju. Sanjay Dutt’s biopic which has been receiving love from not only Indian fans but the fans from overseas. Alia was noted saying that Kapoor’s Sanju is now her favourite Bollywood film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Kiara Advani, David Dhawan with wife Karuna Dhawan, Kajol Devgn, Jacky Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Shahid with mother-to-be Mira Rajput Kapoor, Shahrukh Khan, Gauri and son Aryan Khan, Ranbir Kapoor with mother Neetu Kapoor were spotted having fun at the Ambani residence.

