Ex Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were seen together for a TV commercial trailer recently. Badshah, Katrina, and Ranbir are featured in the ad of Oppo Reno 2 mobile phone. Watch the trailer here.

Ex B-Town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif reunited for an ad recently. The latest TV commercial trailer features Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and popular rapper Badshah. The ex-lovers have come together after the film Jagga Jasoos for a mobile phone ad of Oppo Reno 2. Recently, a trailer of the ad was released on YouTube.

In the latest trailer, Katrina and Ranbir can be seen together with Badshah promoting the new phone. Katrina and Ranbir are looking super cute together and their fans are excited to them together after so long. A few days ago ex-lovers Ranbir and Deepika Padukone reunited for an ad the commercial went viral just after it was released.

Ranbir and Katrina dated for a long time and they have given many big hits together. The ex-couple were seen together in many films like Ajab Prem ki Gajab Kahani, Raajneeti and Jagga Jasoos. Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s latest commercial:

On the work front, Ranbir was last in Sanju alongside Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and Vicky Kaushal. Currently, Ranbir is working on his upcoming film Shamshera and post that he will be seen Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite girlfriend Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Katrina was last seen in Bharat with Salman Khan which released on the occasion of Eid. The film garnered amazing response from fans and became the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2019. Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s action film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

