Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Emily Willis suffered brain damage and paralysis after alleged rehab negligence. Her family is suing Summit Malibu, claiming it failed to provide proper care.

Emily Willis, a former porn film star, has been left permanently paralyzed after receiving treatment for ketamine addiction at Summit Malibu, a luxury rehabilitation center in California. Her family has filed a lawsuit, claiming gross negligence by the facility’s staff led to her devastating condition.

Rehabilitation Gone Wrong

Willis, whose real name is Litzy Lara Banuelos, voluntarily entered Summit Malibu on January 27, 2024, seeking help for her severe addiction. She had been consuming five to six grams of ketamine daily for over a year, resulting in multiple health complications such as bladder inflammation, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and night terrors. Despite her serious condition, the lawsuit alleges that the rehab center failed to provide adequate medical supervision.

Emily’s Rapid Health Decline

According to court records, Willis’ health deteriorated shortly after entering the facility. Her family claims that she suffered from dehydration, a urinary tract infection, and severe pain, but the staff ignored her symptoms and denied her access to proper medical care. They argue that as a “dependent adult,” Emily required specialized attention, which was never provided.

On February 4, 2024, just over a week after her admission, a nurse found her unconscious. Emergency responders were called, and CPR was administered for nearly 40 minutes before her heartbeat was restored. However, due to prolonged oxygen deprivation, Emily suffered severe brain damage, leaving her in a coma.

A day after her collapse, Emily suffered a heart attack, further worsening her condition. She was later diagnosed with “locked-in syndrome,” a rare neurological disorder that has left her completely paralyzed except for the movement of her eyes. She is now unable to communicate and is being treated at a care home in Utah.

Lawsuit Against Summit Malibu

Her mother, Yesenia Lara Cooper, has filed a lawsuit against Summit Malibu and its parent company, Malibu Lighthouse Treatment Centers. The lawsuit, filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on December 27, 2024, accuses the facility of adult abuse, negligence, and fraudulent business practices.

Attorney James A. Morris Jr., representing the family, stated, “Had the staff followed standard medical protocols, Emily would have had the opportunity to regain control of her life. No patient should ever experience such a horrific failure in clinical care”, reported by New York Post. The lawsuit highlights that despite her worsening condition, Willis was not transferred to a hospital in time, which ultimately led to her permanent disability.

Negligence and Alleged Mismanagement

Court records reviewed by The New York Post indicate that staff at Summit Malibu failed to ensure safe conditions, leaving Emily unattended for excessive periods. Even though she was underweight at only 100 pounds upon her admission, the lawsuit claims that a dietician was never consulted.

The suit further alleges that Willis’ medical needs were deliberately ignored, violating the center’s own intake policies. The lack of timely medical intervention ultimately resulted in irreversible brain damage, permanent mental incapacity, and severe emotional distress.

A Life Forever Changed

Emily Willis’ promising future has been shattered due to what her family describes as the facility’s reckless negligence. Once a well-known figure in the adult film industry, she now faces a lifetime of paralysis and medical dependency. The case continues to raise concerns about the standard of care in rehabilitation centers, particularly in facilities that charge high fees while failing to meet basic medical requirements.

The lawsuit seeks justice for Emily and accountability from those responsible. As the legal battle unfolds, the story serves as a sobering reminder of the consequences of medical neglect and the need for stricter regulations in addiction treatment centers.

