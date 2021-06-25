The song “Love Fever” and “Goli Maar De” are rocking the floors in the film industry and Nita Shilimkar who is the lead performer in these songs is a current sensation of town. Nita is one of the most successful background dancers.

The song “Love Fever” and “Goli Maar De” are rocking the floors in the film industry and Nita Shilimkar who is the lead performer in these songs is a current sensation of town. Nita is one of the most successful background dancers and is an inspiration to many in this glamorous world of entertainment.

Making a name & fame in this ever-evolving entertainment industry is very hard for beginners, but Nita Shilimkar, who has a passion to prove her talent and zest to perform best, is the perfect example of confidence and dedication.

Nita Shilimkar was a background dancer in many famous songs from 2016 to 2018. She has achieved a big goal while sharing the stage with many popular celebrities from Bollywood, Tollywood, TV, as well as with Marathi Film industry too. She has uplifted her career performing in various dance numbers which are still popular.

The famous song from Tube Light movies (Kintu-Parantu), Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety (Chote Chote Peg), Badrinath ki Dulhania (Tamma Tamma Again), Padman (Sayani), Tumhari Sulu (Hawa Hawai), Shaadi main Jarur Aana (Pallo Latke), Famous Marathi Song (Fakt Party), and Rangamma Mangamma Superhit South Song and many more songs are in the hit list of Nita Shilimkar.

Despite working in many super hit songs, Nita was still not satisfied with her blooming career but was thinking just as a way of earning money. She wanted to do something more, something unique that can feel peace to her mind & soul. She decided to take a break from the TV and Film Industry. She then started to make videos on the famous Tik-Tok app where she gained many followers in a short time. She made whooping 8Million Followers on Tik-Tok and was ruling on it like a queen.

Unfortunately, the Government banned the Tik-Tok app which was a shocking moment for many Tik-Tokers. This made Nita to focus on her Instagram Page and she started posting Reels, IGTV Videos, and posts. Her talent got appreciated on Instagram and sooner Nita build a family of 5.1Million Followers on Instagram.

Currently, Nita has her channel on YouTube with the name “Nita Shilimkar” on which she creates video blogs (Vlogs) and has a family of 818k Subscribers.