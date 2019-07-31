Exclusive Angry Birds 2 Hindi: After working in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Raja Hindustani, Archana Puran Singh has made her debut as voice-over artiste in Angry Birds 2. In a telephonic conversation, Archana Puran Singh talked about her journey while dubbing for character Zeta.

Exclusive Angry Birds 2 Hindi: Archana Puran Singh who had worked in popular films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Raja Hindustani, Bollywood actress Archana Puran Singh has made her debut as a voice-over artiste in an animated film Angry Birds 2. In a telephonic conversation, Archana Puran Singh opened up about her experience of dubbing for character Zeta.

Spilling the beans on her experience Archana Puran Singh said,”From the beginning, I was excited about the project and never bothered about official formalities. I thoroughly enjoyed creating the character with the Indian context. It was a great experience with the co-operative people who worked continuously to improvise my lines.”

Sharing about working with comedy-actor Kapil Sharma and Kiku Sharda, 56-year-old actor said, “Having Kapil Sharma and Kiku Sharda on-board, the journey was great fun and a memorable one and especially, with Kapil Sharma with whom I have shared great bonding over work.

Talking about her preparation tough for the initial days due to fever, she said, “I had a viral fever of 102 for 1 to 2 days since I was busy working to and fro from the shoots of The Kapil Sharma show and it required a lot of will power while dubbing for the initial days. Sitting in the air conditioner wearing shawl and sweater made it quite difficult in the beginning.”

Specifically highlighting her preparation for the character, said, as such she didn’t spend any time on the preparation, Archana Puran Singh said, “I had no time for the preparation. I guess years of experience became handy. I also focussed on capturing the attitude of the character because it is important to get an idea of a peculiarity of subject- how does she behaves, how does she talks, how does she walks. Gradually, modulation of my voice added more better understanding to the character.”

Feeling contended creatively, at the end she concludes, “I am happy to be a part of this project as I feel contented creatively.”

Based on Rovio Entertainment’s video game series of the similar name, the Hindi version is the sequel to the 2016 Hollywood film The Angry Birds movie. The Angry Birds movie is a computer-animated comedy, 2016 film was bankrolled by Rovio Animation and Sony Pictures Animation, and directed by Thurop Van Orman, co-directed by John Rice and written by Peter Ackerman, Eyal Podell, and Jonathon E. Stewart.

The film will be released in India on August 23 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

