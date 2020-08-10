In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Actor Anushka Ranjan spills the beans on My Two Bits, Fittrat sequel, alleged engagement with Aditya Seal, bond with Krystle D Souza and more. Read the excerpts here:-

Anushka Ranjan isn’t someone who likes to confine herself within genres and mediums. You have seen her in films like Wedding Pullav and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Alt Balaji’s super-hit web series Fittrat, short film Gulabi Lens opposite Sohum Shah. Now, she’s all set to showcase her candid self in her latest chat show ‘My Two Bits’, which is garnering a lot of love and appreciation on social media. ITV Network recently got into an exclusive chat with Anushka and here’s what she had to say-

Q1 You recently launched your talk show ‘My two bits’. Tell us more about it and how did the idea came about?

My mother does this show with Facebook called Reel or Real with Anu Ranjan. It has been doing really well and there have had some 6 seasons of the show. So, a person from Facebook contacted her and asked would Anushka be interested in doing a thing called ‘My Two Bits’ on various films and TV shows. When she asked me, I said I don’t want to critique on stuff that I am not an expert at. It is a proper job so I don’t find it fair. So I suggested let’s do ‘My Two Bits’ on every topic that we can. I asked my sister if she would like to do it. Even she was like yeah let’s do it. My sister and I live together, we are inseparable but we have such strong opposite opinions. We thought it would be fun and engaging for viewers to get two points of view from the same family.

Q2 Since your first review was of Indian Matchmaking, have you been in any such situation before or have heard instances from close friends and family?

I have got a rishta once. I was like whaaat! I found it really fun but nothing really happened about it. But I know people who have gotten hitched through a matchmaker and through the whole process of arranged marriage. The whole purpose of doing the first episode on Indian matchmaking was that the criteria basis was my problem. The biodata that I got mentioned eye colour, hair colour and I was like this is when you go to buy a tshirt or a pair of jeans, whether it is polyester or cotton or 10% polyester or 10% cotton. I said you cannot do that. Eventually it is a human being. You cannot put these kinds of tags on a person.

Q3 Being a public figure on the Internet also comes with a lot of scrutiny. How do you distance yourself from that and keep yourself positive?

I think I disconnect really well with things and people. There is one way of saying that you know I think what you said was wrong. I am open to criticism. I am not saying that I am perfect. Even during this chat show, I know a lot of people may not agree and I am fine with that. You can come and tell me that ‘boss aisa nahi, vaisa nahi’ so I’d say sorry my bad. But when I see people giving gaalis, that’s when I think this person is bored and they don’t mean anything to me. I don’t think even in the next 100 years, I am going to cross them. So, how can I boil my blood over somebody I don’t know?

Q4 Your short film Gulabi lens with Sohum Shah received a lot of appreciation. How was that experience and prep like?

It was amazing. When I got to know that Sohum was going to be in the film, I had died. I had just seen Tumbbad. I saw it much later on Amazon. When I saw it, I was a fan. I was like wow. This person has worked so hard to put this movie across and it has worked so well for him. Another thing, the script was really cute and sweet. I got to play a character, which I don’t know when I’ll get to play in a feature film. So, I wanted to show the world that I can also do more things. Through Instagram, people are always seeing me in my western outfits or all dolled up. It was a chance to show something different.

Q5 Any plans for Fittrat 2? How is your bond with Krystle D’ Souza off-screen?

Yes, there are plans for Fittrat 2 and Fittrat 3. We are going to shoot both the seasons. I am so excited because we ourselves did not expect it to blow up the way it kinda did. We found out that on the first day of the show’s release, Alt Balaji had some 50-60K subscriptions. Till date, I get messages that ‘we just saw Fittrat for the third time. I love Amy, I love Tarini, I love Amy and tarini’. I mean this is what we have done with shows like Friends. It feels nice to know that people now call us with our character names.

Speaking about Krystle, she is one of my closest. I really really love her and respect her so much. She is such a good girl. It’s very rarely that you meet with someone with such a pure heart. That girl is like innocence personified. I just loved her personality, who she is and she is very caring as a person. If I tell her today that that after 10 days, I have a meeting or something so I would get a text or a call an hour before wishing me best of luck. I appreciate that I’m on her mind. She is a great person. I have no complaints.

Q6 There has been a lot of conjecture around your alleged engagement with Aditya Seal. What do you have to say to that?

No yaar. ‘Aise cheaply chup chup kar thodi na karungi’. I would atleast organize a small engagement party since it would be happening for the first time. I would want to do it big. But no, we are not engaged at all. Now since there is coronavirus pandemic, so it cannot happen anyway. The rumours are all just rumours.

Q7 How was your time in lockdown and what was the biggest takeaway?

My biggest takeaway is that everything is permanent. You just gotta be happy and surround yourself with the right people. When you living normal lives, you are taught that you have to go to school, college then work then marriage etc etc. I have been telling myself that I’ve to work work work. But when I realized what happened right now, I felt the biggest blessing was my family, my mental state that I was happy and comfortable in my space and that was it. I am grateful that I am alive so that’s the biggest takeaway. I am happy, I am healthy, I am surrounded by great people and my family. Rest everything is ups and downs. Money and all this jazz will come and go. Being happy and healthy is the most important thing.

Initially I was in a vacation mode, having pizza and everything. Post that, I shifted to a strict diet, I have been working out. I downloaded all these game apps like monodeal, uno, ludo. Now that some movement is allowed, I have been going to the gym, which is in my building itself so I go sometimes. So yeah, simple stuff.

Q8 Actors testing positive for coronavirus. Do you have apprehensions returning to the sets? How do you look at the whole situation?

I am a little scared. Although a lot of things have been allowed now, I have been avoiding it since Day 1. But, I feel being at home and fearful is not going to help me. Touchwood, the cases in India are not as fatal as they were in Europe and China. Our fatality rate isn’t as high. Even if people are testing positive, they are getting recovered. We can survive it. There is going to be a time when almost all of us are going to get it so you have to be mentally prepared.