After winning hearts of many with his remarkable performance in Fukrey as Chucha aka Dilip Singh, Varun Sharma is back again as Sexa in Chhichhore. Winning hearts with his cute adorable self, Varun Sharma in an exclusive interview with NewsX, when asked about who he likes the most in celebrities, said Varun Dhawan. Calling his Instagram account fab and content-driven, Varun Sharma revealed more about his movie Chhichhore and what else he has been up to in the exclusive interview.

Furthermore, in the exclusive interview with Varun, he said that Coolie no 1 star, Varun Dhawan, has one entertaining Instagram page, and we agree! From posting hilarious videos to BTS moments, Varun Dhawan doesn’t leave any opportunity to woo his fans, but Varun Sharma is no less! with near to 700k followers on Instagram, Mr. Sharma keep posting pictures from the sets and god! he is no less entertaining. The 29-year-old actor Varun Sharma is currently at his peak, from starring in comedy-drama film helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore, to working with Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon in Arjun Patiala, the actor had a series of hits this year.

Moreover, in the interview, he revealed a lot about himself, about his character Sexa and how was it with Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets. Shedding light to the questions, Varun Sharma opened up about his character Sexa and said that the movie reminded everyone there about their old college days and how it made him elated to be a part of such a great movie. As the movie, receives great reviews from all over, Sexa (Varun Sharma) too is being appreciated by critics and fans for playing such an important role to the fun-filled college drama movie.

On the work front, Varun Sharma is currently prepping for his movie Roohi Afza starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in important roles. He will play the role of Lakiresh aka Lakhan Bedi in the Hardik Mehta directional venture, the movie Roohi Afza is an upcoming Hindi horror-comedy movie. As per reports, Varun Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor will share the screen space once again in the film, she will be doing a special item song titled Aika Dajiba.

