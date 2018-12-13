Known for her popular role as Ishi Maa in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein is all set to make her debut in Ekta Kapoor's web series Coldd Lassi and Chicken Masala. The actor who is reportedly to essay a role as a chef while speaking exclusively to NewsX, she said that as a PR protocol, she is not allowed to reveal any information regarding the show.

Popular actor Divyanka Tripathi who is known for her role as Ishi Maa in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein is all set to appear in Alt Balaji’s Coldd Lassi and Chicken Masala to provide her audience with a sweet and spicy love story with Rajeev Khandelwal. As recently released poster has left all her fans curious about the show and while speaking exclusively to Newsx, Divyanka Tripathi has denied providing any information regarding the show.

Divyanka said, “AltBalaji as a channel has their PR strategies already lined up around Cold Lassi & Chicken Masala who has a protocol. So, as a protocol, I can’t reveal anything about the show as of now. All I can say it’s a beautiful multi-layered story that Rajeev Khandelwal and Divyanka Tripathi’s fans, the audience will enjoy the show.”

After this, all we can say is this statement has left all of us more excited to know more about the show.

Produced by AltBalaji, the shooting of Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala will begin from December. Author Jaya Misra has also been roped in for writing the storyline. Alt Balaji is a digital streaming platform of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

Divyanka Tripathi made her debut in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. She has bagged several awards and accolades for her stellar performance for her lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She recently won ITA Awards 2018 for Best Actress Jury Award for the same show.

Tripathi began her journey as an anchor in Akash Vani. Divyanka won the Best Actress Jury award. She will make her debut in a web-series along with Rajeev Khandelwal in Coldd Lassi and Chicken Masala. The two actors are reported to essay a role of chefs. For the third time, Rajeev Khandelwal will collaborate with Balaji. Divyanka is happily married to Vivek Dahiya. The much-in-love couple also won the Nach Baliye season 8 for their flawless dance performance.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More