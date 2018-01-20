Kamal Haasan himself likes action thrillers and director Rajesh Selva's script is likely to be one with befitting of Kamal himself. The action thriller is expected to feature international locales as well. Sources had told us earlier that once the script was tied up, they will go to floors. And now that Kamal himself has made the announcement, it looks like the cast and crew will start shoot in a month or so. Akshara made her Tamil film debut with Thala Ajith's 'Vivegam' and had told us earlier that she would like to do roles that are unique and offbeat.

Kollywood and the audience are in a tizzy as Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan announced a new film project on Saturday morning. But it doesn’t feature him – it features his younger daughter, Akshara Haasan! And like rumours did the rounds earlier, actor Vikram. Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to announce the project stating, “My best wishes to Mr.Vikram, Ms.Akshara Haasan, Director Rajesh M Selva and Trident Arts who are joining hands with Raajkamal Films International to produce a film. Let us endeavour to make it a grand success.”

Meanwhile director Rajesh Selva, who has worked with Kamal Haasan for many years and even directed him in 2015 in ‘Thoongavanam’, also tweeted, “Honoured to continue my association with Raajkamal Films in such a prestigious project with the ever-charming Chiyaan Vikram and @aksharahaasan1 Thanks to @tridentarts16. A very special thanks to Kamal sir for trusting my abilities.” The movie is being produced by Kamal Haasan’s production house Raajkamal Films and Trident Arts. A source tells NewsX that this movie will be an exciting action thriller and that Akshara will have a meaty role in the film.

Kamal Haasan himself likes action thrillers and director Rajesh Selva’s script is likely to be one with befitting of Kamal himself. The action thriller is expected to feature international locales as well. Sources had told us earlier that once the script was tied up, they will go to floors. And now that Kamal himself has made the announcement, it looks like the cast and crew will start shoot in a month or so. Akshara made her Tamil film debut with Thala Ajith’s ‘Vivegam’ and had told us earlier that she would like to do roles that are unique and offbeat.

This is the first time that Chiyaan Vikram has joined hands with Kamal Haasan in any manner – they have never worked together before. Vikram just had his film ‘Sketch’ release and he has one other film with Gautham Menon. The next obvious question is whether Kamal will make an appearance in this film. We’ll just have to wait and watch!