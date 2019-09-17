Sahher Bamba, the Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actress in an exclusive interview with NewsX, revealed that Karan Deol her co-star used to play pranks on her, watch the video.

Sahher Bamba, the young, beautiful newbie of the B-town has spilled it out that her co-actor Karan Deol used to play offset pranks on her. Karan Deol and Sahher Bamba are all set to make their debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film is directed by Sunny Deol an is slated to release on September 20.

Sahher Bamba said that Karan Deol used to lock her from the outside and she told us about the other prank that Karan played on her was when Karan burnt his pillow because of the heater, he placed his pillow outside Sahher’s room and when she opened the door she was scared because she thought it was some dead animal and the feathers of the pillow were all over. This showed Karan is not just a cute guy but a mischevious one too that he plays funny pranks with his co-actors.

Sahher Bamba is a lovely actress and has amazing looks that can easily flatter you and her styling sense is a plus one for sure, as her Instagram profile is a proof. Recently, she posted a picture with Karan Deol in which the two are in a room and Sahher is clicking the picture of Karan to which Karan captioned it as his in-house paparazzi. Here are all the beautiful pictures of the Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas lead actress Sahher Bamba:

Sunny Deol, the director of the film also promoted the film in a fun way and said his legendary dialogue Dhai Kilo Ka Haath for his fans and humbly asked them to come out and watch the film and Sunny was very much excited about his son’s debut film and wished the two newbies good luck. Karan Deol is leading the legacy of Dharmendra and Sunny and is pretty much confident about it.

