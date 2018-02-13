Priya Prakash Varrier, the internet sensation who won millions of hearts overnight with her cute wink has another feather in her cap as she beat India's biggest names like Sunny Leone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhat who are searched on Google. The Oru Adaar Love actress beat Sunny Leone's many-years-long streak of being the most searched celebrity on Google and also surpassed the popularity of Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

For some, it doesn’t take much to encash big on the huge stream called the internet. The territory is all open and anyone from any corner of the world can make it big overnight. In India, we are currently witnessing a mega internet meltdown for a super cute young actress from Kerala, Priya Prakash Varrier who is currently ruling the hearts of millions of Indian youth. With huge population comes huge social media power and when that power is concentrated towards a single topic, the subject is destined to witness a heavy rise in popularity. In case of Priya Prakash, the internet has pulled off a blinder and made her the most searched celebrity on Google search trend, leaving behind the likes of Bollywood beauties Sunny Leone, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Priya Prakash has now become the most queried term on Google India when data of past seven days is analysed. The Kerala actress who has currently got millions searching her on the web shot to fame when a super adorable clip from a song of her film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ was released on YouTube. The short clip which is all over on the Indian internet shows Priya flirting with her co-actor with some gorgeous smile and an even better wink. That one scene has now got her name rolling on the web and she has overtaken Sunny Leone in the list of most searched topics on Google India.

Sunny Leone had recently topped the list of India’s most searched female celebrity on Yahoo in 2017 leaving behind Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The crown has now shifted and the latest to become the queen of hearts on online platforms is Priya Prakash Warrier, whose photos and the information is being sought after on an unprecedented rate.Priya’s expressions in the Malayalam song Manikya Malaraaya went viral instantly and made her a social media superstar.

Here is the Google search trend data which shows Priya Prakash Varrier is the new ‘Nation crush’

She shot to fame after Manikya Malaraaya was released on YouTube, the song has already been watched over 8 million times by the young sensation’s fans as they cannot get over her beautiful expressions. An 18-year-old college student from Kerala, Priya will be making her debut in Southern cinema with Malayalam film ‘Oru Addar Love.’ She had first hand modelling experience which made it easier for her to get into main stream cinema. Soon after her clip from the song went viral, she crossed over 1.9 million followers on Instagram and was acknowledged by the social media platform with a blue tick.