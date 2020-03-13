Exclusive: Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi revealed about her 10 years leap in the Bollywood industry. The actress said that she doesn't want to play an immature person on screen. Here's what she has to say about her 10 years leap.

Exclusive: Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi in an exclusive interview with NewsX opened up about her 10 years leap in Bollywood after Rockstar. In the film, she played the character of Mandy at that time she was 13 years old girl. Sanjana told NewsX, at that time she was a young kid who had no experience of acting. She doesn’t want to come in front of the camera in an immature personality.

She said that after Rockstar she has grown up in many ways, she said that she was semi-professionally working for 10 years. After getting done with college and a few of his commercials she tried to adapt the things that are necessary for an actor. She said that she doesn’t overthink stuff. When Rockstar happened she was just 13. She was actually a child and she doesn’t want to perform with prematurity.

When she got graduated she was 20 years old which was the right age according to her to feel to play an adult on screen. She said that there is no point of performing an adult on-screen when you are actually immature. She wanted to get that experience in her actual life before she started pouring that into the characters that she might play.

So she decided to do some preparations before entering into the lead roles. Sanjana had done over a hundred to 150 commercials, theatres, smaller parts in the films and try to constantly evolve herself. She also shared her happiness when she got the confirmation for Dil Bechara.

