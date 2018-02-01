South star Trisha surprises the audience with her every film and her first Malayalam film 'Hey Jude' is no exception. Starring Trisha and Nivin Pauly the movie is directed by Shyamaprasad and is releasing on February 2. The movie is about two people Crystal (Trisha) and Jude (Nivin Pauly). Trisha says this beautiful feel-good story is sure to be loved by the audience. Read on to find out what the talented actress says about the film, Nivin and more.

She is one of the top actors in Tamil cinema who is now looking forward to the release of her first Malayalam film with none other than Nivin Pauly. Actress Trisha plays Crystal Ann Chakraparambu aka Crys in director Shyamaprasad’s film ‘Hey Jude’ which is hitting theatres on February 2. The teaser of the film has amped up the expectations of the audience as well. In this exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan of NewsX, Trisha opens up about ‘Hey Jude’, Nivin Pauly, her career and much more.

NewsX: Your first Malayalam film ‘Hey Jude’ with Nivin Pauly and directed by Shyamaprasad is releasing on February 2.

Trisha: More than it being a Malayalam film, I was more excited about working with Shyamaprasad. I’ve heard so much about him and he’s known as the Mani Ratnam of Kerala. He makes very different type of films, taps into dysfunctional relationships and so on. It was lovely working with him because, in our second meeting itself, he gave me a bound script in English and in Malayalam. I was well-prepared three months before the shoot itself. Like Mani sir, he also does a lot of rehearsals before every scene.

NewsX: Nivin Pauly is one of the biggest stars of Malayalam cinema and yet so simple, isn’t it?

Trisha: Yes! I’ve known Nivin for the last one-and-a-half years. So before I actually worked with him we were good friends. Nivin is lovely to work with and he has no star airs. You’ll never feel intimidated by him as a person or as an actor. ‘Hey Jude’ is also a film between two people and somewhere their comfort level has to show on screen.

NewsX: Was Malayalam language a challenge?

Trisha: It was a real challenge because we shot in sync sound. Even though there was a prompter and I had help, I had to get my lines right. I’m not going to joke about it – it was tough! The pronunciation was not easy. I did work extra hard because Crystal is a character who speaks very fast and a lot! But Shyam sir did make me it easy for me as the movie was shot in Goa and there are some English lines. (Smiles)

NewsX: Why did you take you so long to do a Malayalam film?

Trisha: Honestly, the first seven or eight years of my career there was just no time. Between Tamil and Telugu films it was chock-a-block. I did listen to some scripts but Malayalam filmmakers shoot a film in one schedule of 30 to 40 days. That was very hard for me to commit to as I was working on four or five films at a time. It was not that I planned to do it now or didn’t plan it then, it never really happened. ‘Hey Jude’ was a film I didn’t want to miss because it’s a beautiful and a lovely script. I guess there’s a time when everything falls into place.

NewsX: ‘Hey Jude’ is your first release of 2018. Are you hoping it’ll set the ball rolling for the year?

Trisha: That I hope like any actor would! This film is extra special for me because I didn’t have a release in 2017 but I shot for five films! I’m looking forward to the first half of the year because two of the films that I’ve been anticipating are coming out – ‘Hey Jude’ and ‘Mohini’. There’s also a lot of hype around ‘Hey Jude’ because of Nivin Pauly and Shyamaprasad. I think people will like it because it’s a very sweet film.

NewsX: Malayalam films are very character-oriented. Was portraying Crystal emotionally challenging for you?

Trisha: Yes, it was. Shyamaprasad makes films based on dysfunctional people – I don’t want to give away anything but people who’ve seen the teaser can feel Nivin is not normal but the girl is. However, when you watch the film, you’ll understand that she too is different. It’s an entirely character-based film – it’s about two people and their lives. We all have quirks but these two people show their quirks to the outside world openly.

NewsX: What can the audience look forward to in ‘Hey Jude’?

Trisha: They can look forward to a nice love story but it’s also not a 100% love story. It’s a very feel-good film.

NewsX: Are we going to see a new Trisha in this film?

Trisha: I have never played a character like Crystal before. But how it has come out is something we’ll know when you watch the film on screen – I still haven’t watched it. I hope that people do see a new Trisha on screen. (Smiles)

NewsX: Coming to ‘Saamy 2’, do you feel you are missing out on it?

Trisha: Like I said, I opted out because of creative differences. I made the choice and no, I don’t regret it.

NewsX: You’ve now signed on ‘Kuttrappayirchi’ where you play a detective. What made you say yes to this?

Trisha: It’s based on a true story and the detective I play, Ms Rajani Pandit, is a real detective. They’ve done a lot of research and the director, Verniq, has also had discussions with her. The script is fabulous and is very different for me.

NewsX: Your choice of scripts seems to have changed now.

Trisha: It’s not that I’m picking them but fortunately, the scripts that are coming to me are different. With women-oriented films doing well now, it’s a bright thing for the industry and for actors. There’s a trend now of young, new, smart directors who are writing good roles for women. It works to our advantage as we can really pick and choose.