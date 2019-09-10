Varun Sharma said as a human being it is very important to love myself with whatever capacity and shape I am in. Scroll down to know more about Varun’s thoughts towards body shaming.

Varun Sharma came into the limelight from his debut film Fukrey where he played the role of Chucha. Since then there has been no looking back of Varun. He is back again as Sexa in Chhichore and winning the hearts of the audience with his performance. In an exclusive interview, Varun shared his thoughts about body shaming. He sets an example for those who feel low due to their body shape.

In the exclusive interview, Varun said, I really follow one particular funda that loves yourself. To be very honest it is very important to be fit, not even physically but also mentally. Both mental and physical fitness is very important we should take care of them. But at the same time if you are in a certain body type you should not hesitate from anything. FIrstly, you should genuinely love yourself so to be loved by the world. If you are hesitant and feel low due to body shape so the world will do the same. The world will accept me if I accept myself. So it is very important for me as a human being to love myself with whatever capacity, look and shape I am in.

Moreover, I have not being body-shamed in the Bollywood industry and not even in my childhood as I remember. See, I am not a hero but I am happy that still, I am there in movie poster. And the characters I have done before were supposed to be in that body type. Like Chucha, you would not have loved that character with six-pack abs boy because that’s not gonna very relatable or very real.

Have you face any rejection due to nepotism or relation in Industry? Here is what he said.

Absolutely not at all, I think the Hindi film industry is very welcoming. After joining industry I met with lot’s people who welcome me with an open arm. I think the rejection I faced maybe I didn’t fit that part or character, maybe they were searching for something else.

Currently, Varun is shooting for Roohi Afza starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. He will be seen playing the role of Lakiresh aka Lakhan Bedi and movie is directed by Hardik Mehta.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App