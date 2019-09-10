Varun Sharma on his next film RoohiAfza: In a latest interaction with NewsX, Bollywood actor Varun Sharma has opened up about his upcoming film RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. He also revealed that he fell in love in the horror-comedy genre after the watching Stree.

Varun Sharma on his next film RoohiAfza: Released in 2018, Stree is one of the most popular and successful horror comedies in India. The success of the film was such that the makers of the film were urged to make another film in the same genre but with a different storyline, flavour and star cast titled RoohiAfza. Featuring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma, RoohiAfza has kept everyone on their toes with an interesting premise and a super-talented ensemble.

Varun Sharma, who has had a fantastic year with 3 back-to-back releases of Arjun Patiala, Khandaani Shafakhaana and now Chhichhore, spoke about his upcoming film RoohiAfza in an exclusive interview with NewsX. In the interview, Varun revealed that RoohiAfza co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor is in its last leg of shooting.

Calling it a great experience, Varun said that horror-comedy is one genre he fell in love with after Stree. It’s so beautiful that you are giving people chills and making them laugh at the same time. He jokingly added that haste haste dara rahe hai and darate darate hasa rahe hai so it’s the best feeling.

Directed by Hardik Mehta and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, RoohiAfza is scheduled to hit the silver screens on March 20, 2020. Reports say that Janhvi Kapoor will play a double role in the film.

Currently, Varun Sharma is elated with the success of his latest release Chhichhore and the kind of response he has been receiving for his performance as Sexa. Co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey among many others, Chhichhore is garnering praises from the critics as well as the audience. In 4 days at the cinema screens, Chhichhore has managed to earn a total collection of Rs 44.08 crore. It collected Rs 7.32 crore on Day 1, Rs 12.25 on Day 2, Rs 16.41 crore on Day 3 and Rs 8.10 crore on Day 4, revealed film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter account.

