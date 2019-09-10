Varun Sharma in an exclusive interview with newsX said that during shooting days he felt that Chhichhore was madness in its own self, he relieved his college days and just put the same on-screen.

Varun Shama who earned a lot of fame for his roles as Chucha and Sexa revealed that how wonderful he felt on the sets of Chhichhore, it was amazing and all madness on the set he said. In an exclusive interview with newsX Varun Shama revealed that he went to his college friends, felt nostalgic and relived all his college days.

He got the inspiration from the real Sexa of his college days. He learned from the real character of his friend that how he smuggles, forbidden to things and a lot more. He said Sexa is not a vulgar guy, he is just naughty who did things for his friends. He shared that he had a lot of Sexa friends and it was the best part of everyone’s college life.

Varun Sharma is known for his punch lines or one-liners, he adds humor to the film and takes the entertainment to the next level. People are appreciating Sexa the most but he said that Chucha was his debut character and that gave him recognition so it will always remain close to his heart.

Varun Sharma also talked about the efforts that every team made to make this film successful, he was happy that their hard work paid off. He told that he enjoyed a lot on set it was all fun, they used to party and tried to feel their college days every moment. Viewers also accept the fact the film is relatable and every punch of the take you back to your college days.

Varun Sharma said in an interview that he wants to a try to action films and if he will get a chance then he will also love to perform Yuvraj Singh. He was happy after the good reviews for the film and promised the audience to bring more and more for them.

Well your loveliest Sexa, Chucha will give you another funniest character in his upcoming film Roohi-Afza. The actor revealed that he had done something different in the and he hoped that people will remember that kid too. Undoubtedly all the characters of Chhichhore set a benchmark for other they were too good in the film and Nitesh Tiwari steals the heats again after Dangal.

