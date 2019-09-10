Bollywood actor Varun Sharma, who is currently enjoying the success of Chhichhore and the overwhelming love coming his way, has expressed that he would love to be a part of legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh's biopic. Yuvraj Singh announced his disassociation from Bollywood earlier this year.

Varun Sharma is on a high point in his career after the success of his latest release Chhichhore. The ease and effortlessness with which he has lived his character Sexa has managed to win hearts and is garnering him praises from not just industry insiders but also fans across the country. After Choocha, Sexa is on everyone’s minds and for all the right reasons. In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Varun Sharma opened up about Chhichhore success.

The actor said that he feels very very happy. It’s feeling very magical because it is a unanimous reaction that they are getting from critics, industry friends and the audiences. Everybody is taking the message of the film in a very nice way. When you work really hard on a particular film in every department and, finally, you get this kind of response, is amazing.

He added that people are loving the film and his character Sexa along with other characters like Anni, Mummy, Bevda. It is giving a nostalgic feeling to everyone where they are remembering their own college days and their own Acid, Mummy, Sexa friends. On being asked about which iconic actor or personality he would love to play on-screen, Varun expressed that he would love to be in a Yuvraj Singh biopic, whenever that is being made.

After a phenomenal active career in Cricket, Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement earlier this year in June. The legendary cricketer in his statement said that his career began in 2000. Initially, he was confused and did not know how would he end it. He would have been more satisfied if he could play more games in IPL 2019 but one doesn’t get everything in life. He took the decision last year and said to himself that this IPL would be his last and he would give it his best.

Post Chhichhore, Varun Sharma will be seen in the upcoming film RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 20, 2020.

