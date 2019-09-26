Viineet Kumar on Saand Ki Aankh and Bard of Blood: Having proved his acting mettle with his performance in Mukkabaaz, Gangs of Wasseypur and Bombay Talkies, Actor Viineet Kumar Singh is determined to leave an indelible mark in the industry. His journey to the 70mm screen has not been an easy ride, but he is surely making it worthwhile. As gears up to step into the shoes of a Jaat man in Saand Ki Aankh and an undercover agent in Bard Of Blood, we got in an exclusive conversation with the actor to know more about his projects.

When asked about playing Dr. Yashpal with Saand Ki Aankh and his preparation for the role, Vineet said- Whenever I used to get free time, I would spend it with the villagers. I used to spend most of the time with the shooters and practice with them in the shooting range. The intention was to spend more and more time with the villagers and understand them. During the training of Mukkabaaz, I befriended a lot of Jaat friends so I spent a lot of time with them. The day I took the call to do this film, i told all my friends to talk to me in a Jaat accent. I would listen to their stories and life incidents for hours frequently and asked them to correct me if i fumble.”

On his experience of working with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, Vineet remarked- it was an amazing experience. Both of them are very talented and hard-working actresses I had a lot of fun working with shooting with them because almost all of our scenes are together. It was a good experience, especially since we were shooting together for the first time.

Both Dr. Yashpal and Veer Singh are characters that are poles apart from them. Speaking about his process of transitioning from Bard Of Blood to Saand Ki Aankh, the actor said- The two projects were shot in different time zones. I try and wish to complete the shooting of a project in one schedule because I completely devote myself to one project and wish to play that character with honesty. I wish to remain honest to my character between action and cut, stay honest to the vision of my director and writer. Therefore, my preparation for a part begins when I am handed over a script. My character in Bard of Blood speaks Pashto because he is an undercover agent in Afghanistan and belongs to Punjab. When he talks to his own people then his dialect reflects Punjabi. On the contrary, his character in Saand Ki Aankh is a man grew up in a rural setup, traveled around the country and then returned back to his roots. So, there you will see a Jaat so his approach and state of mind is different. This is the beauty of being an actor.

When asked if he had any reservations before joining Netflix, the actor responded- I am not afraid of experiments. Effort and experiment lead to something new. I was looking forward to working on an OTT platform like Netflix. I was receiving a lot of offers after Mukkabaaz, especially with the critical acclaim I received for my performance. There were a lot of projects coming my way but i was just looking to do something different. Netflix was an obvious choice because Bard of Blood will release in more 190 countries and 151 million subscribers. All that an actor wants is for his project to reach more and more audience. And when it is Red Chillies on board, it became a no-brainer. Especially, since the character was so layered. Henceforth, it was very exciting for me.

Vineet Kumar also revealed that shooting in Ladakh was particularly hard and physically challenging. He said- It was a little difficult because of the weather. We had to take a lot of precautions, especially since Bard of Blood has a lot of action. If you run for 5 kms in a city easily, there would feel tired after running for just 500 meters. The oxygen level is low there and the temperature ranged from -10, -8 and -12. It was an adverse situation but everyone worked really hard.

On being quipped if he considers this phase as his ‘Apna Time Aa Gaya’ moment, Vineet concluded by saying that he considers it as a journey. As an actor, he is very hungry for experiments and play new characters. He is constantly trying. After Mukkabaaz, he completed about 6 projects and will continue to do diverse projects after this. According to him, it is a journey. When this moment comes, live it and move ahead because one something great has happened, we cannot stop there. The next film has to done, something new has to be tried with a new team and we have to move ahead from where we are. It is important to leave the characters at present and then prepare for the next. It feels good when people notice your work and say, ‘oh this is the same man who was in Gangs of Wasseypur and Ugly. Henceforth, I try to bring changes to my character, my dialect, my walk and the temperament each character requires.

