Exclusive of Karan Patel on Khatron Ke Khiladi: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel has quit the show and is all set to enter the stunt-based reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10. The show which will be launched on Aug 1, 2019 has created a lot of curiosity among fans. Comprising of scary and breathtaking tasks, this show’s season 10 is seemed to offer a lot for its viewers. As the show requires every contestant to be daredevil and confident, Karan Patel who is participating in the show seemed to be chilled out for the show. Exclusively speaking to NewsX, on being asked about his preparation for the show, in a super cool attitude he said that preparations are going on and everything will be revealed on Aug 1.

With this statement, he has left every one of us eager to know more on his debut entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor who is commonly popular for his fitness regime in the television industry has multiple times given fitness goals. Especially his transformation from ‘fat to fit’ has inspired many to applaud his high spirit of working on his body.

It is a known fact that the show expects its contestants to be physically fit, it’s quite obvious that the actor will also be seen in his biceps and triceps. Opening up regarding his fitness regime, the 35-year-old actor said that he follows a strict gym routine and prefers to spend time in the gym. Not just that, specifically talking about eating habits, he said that it’s quite important to eat a balanced diet to be in good shape.

Recently, he confirmed his participation in the show in an Instagram post. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will be shot in Bulgaria, and hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Yuvraj Singh, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Kavita Kaushik, Pooja Banerjee, Balraj Sayal, Dharmesh Yelende, Amruta Khanvilker, Krystle D’souza, Shaan and Tejaswi Prakash are among top 10 celebrities.

Karan Patel is also an avid social media user who keeps his fans updated on Instagram.

