Exotic Traditional Dishes To Sweet Finale: What’s On The Oscars 2025 Food Menu?

As the excitement builds for the 2025 Oscars, it's not just the star-studded red carpet and dazzling performances that have everyone talking. This year, the Oscars will offer an unforgettable dining experience, with a carefully curated menu designed to delight the senses of its A-list guests.

From gourmet delicacies to innovative culinary creations, the 2025 Oscars menu promises to be as prestigious as the awards themselves. Let’s take a closer look at what’s on the menu for this year’s celebration!

While the Academy Awards ceremony is all about celebrating cinema, it leaves many stars craving food by the end of the night. Fortunately, the renowned Austrian chef behind this year’s Oscars feast is well-versed in catering to Hollywood’s elite. With more than 400 pounds of smoked salmon and 220 pounds of potatoes prepared for the event, the scale of this culinary endeavor is truly remarkable.

Food Menu At Oscars 2025

The dishes at the star-studded Oscars are just as glamorous as the celebrities in attendance. Fans of Wolfgang Puck will be thrilled to know that his signature cacio e pepe macaroni and cheese is making a return to the menu.

Meanwhile, others may opt for the classic smoked salmon dish, which is traditionally served atop an Oscar statuette-shaped matzo cracker. For this year’s event, Puck has crafted a menu that perfectly blends timeless favorites with fresh, exciting new creations, all for the 1,500 guests expected to attend.

List Of Traditional Dishes At Oscars 2025

Wolfgang Puck truly knows how to cater to the crowd, offering dishes that satisfy both classic cravings and refined tastes. Favorites like the truffle chicken pot pie and cacio e pepe macaroni and cheese are back, each with its own elevated touch.

The macaroni and cheese, for example, adds a sophisticated twist with a creamy cheese sauce complemented by a hint of black pepper.

In addition to these beloved dishes, the canapés feature bite-sized Wagyu cheeseburgers, delicate cauliflower toast, and Spago’s iconic tuna tartare, a dish that has been a crowd-pleaser for years.

Oscars 2025: Sweets And Drinks Finale

The sweet finale at this year’s Oscars is nothing short of decadent, with a variety of indulgent treats to satisfy every palate. From tropical “Kit Kat” bars filled with passion fruit and rich dark chocolate to peach and elderflower marbled macarons and a strawberry-vanilla profiterole tart, the desserts are expertly crafted by pastry chefs Kamel Guechida and Garry Larduinat.

As for the drink menu, signature cocktails have been specially designed by Joly in collaboration with Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy. This year, Champagne Lallier will make its debut as the official champagne partner.

Tequila Don Julio will also return with a sophisticated selection, including the “Standing Ovation,” an espresso martini made with Tequila Alma Miel and rimmed with gold.

