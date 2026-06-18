Fact Check: Dhurandhar Script Actually Came From PMO Office? Rakesh Bedi Reacts To Viral Theory — Here’s The Truth

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Fact Check: Dhurandhar Script Actually Came From PMO Office? Rakesh Bedi Reacts To Viral Theory — Here’s The Truth

Fact Check: Dhurandhar Script Actually Came From PMO Office? Rakesh Bedi Reacts To Viral Theory — Here’s The Truth

Referring to one of the dialogues in the franchise which is most often cited by viewers as reason for their belief, Bedi said the rumors were way off the mark.

Dhurandhar Script Actually Came From PMO Office?
Dhurandhar Script Actually Came From PMO Office?

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 14:43 IST

Senior Bollywood actor Rakesh Bedi has categorically denied persistent rumors about the screenplay for superstar Ranveer Singh’s hugely popular Dhurandhar franchise being scripted in the PMO itself. Referring to one of the dialogues in the franchise which is most often cited by viewers as reason for their belief, Bedi said the rumors were way off the mark. At an event in the capital city of New Delhi, the 71-year-old actor shed light on his role in adding humor to the blockbuster movie.

The Dialogue That Sparked the Discussion

During the conversation, Bedi referred to the famous line: “Your buttocks are very white.” Explaining why he believes the dialogue could never have come from an official government office, he remarked, “Ab ye line koi likh nahi sakta (Now this is one line that you can’t write).”

He then used the same dialogue to dismiss the PMO rumours once and for all. “Jab ye film hit huyi toh kuch logo ne kaha Dhurandhar ki script jo hai woh PMO se likh kar aati hai. Maine kaha batao PMO me kaunsa aisa aadmi hai jo ye line likh sakta hai. Aisa soch bhi nahi sakta koi (No one could have written that line. When the film became a hit, some people claimed that the script of Dhurandhar came straight from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). I said, ‘Tell me, who in the PMO could possibly write a line like this?’ No one could even think of something like that).”

You Might Be Interested In

How Comedy Found Its Way Into the Franchise

Moreover, Bedi disclosed that the humorous aspects which amused the viewers were not a prominent feature in the screenplay in the first place. As per his statement, the movies were scripted as intense spy dramas without much scope for humor. On analyzing the scripts carefully, he realized that there was much scope to make the movie entertaining by incorporating humor into it. As he had expertise in comedy writing, he found some places where humor would suit well.

Bedi recalled approaching director Aditya Dhar with the idea. “I told Aditya, ‘I can spot a few pockets where we could add some humour. Should I give it a try?’ He replied, ‘Rakesh ji, it’s difficult to say right now. Let’s see how things unfold as we go along and work on it.’ Initially, he was a little reluctant, but as we progressed, he started enjoying it too, and I began enjoying it as well,” the actor said.

A Memorable Role That Won Audiences Over

The actor Rakesh Bedi has gained immense fame for his role as Jameel Jamali from the Dhurandhar series. Jameel Jamali happens to be an Indian spy who must infiltrate the political system in Pakistan. After a number of years of hard work, Jameel Jamali finally forms another personality and hides his real agenda. One of the greatest twists in the Dhurandhar series was the fact that the main character Jameel Jamali was actually an undercover Indian spy.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman Breaks Silence On Viral ‘Anti-National’ Claims Around Main Vaapas Aaunga

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fact Check: Dhurandhar Script Actually Came From PMO Office? Rakesh Bedi Reacts To Viral Theory — Here’s The Truth
Tags: Aditya DharAkshaye KhannaAmrit Ratna 2026 summitArjun RampalBollywood newsDhurandhardhurandhar 2Dhurandhar comedy scenesDhurandhar franchiseDhurandhar viral dialogueentertainment newsJameel JamaliPMO script claimsr madhavanRakesh BediRakesh Bedi interviewranveer singhSanjay DuttSpy Thriller

RELATED News

Is Salman Khan Making a Cameo in Welcome to the Jungle? Krushna Abhishek Drops Big Hint, Sparks Curiosity Among Fans Days Before Release

AR Rahman Breaks Silence On Viral ‘Anti-National’ Claims Around Main Vaapas Aaunga

This Lagaan Actress Found Love At 60, Married Scientist Atul Gurtu In Just 75 Days. Who Is She?

Divyanka Tripathi Shares Stunning Maternity Photoshoot Pictures: Fans Shower Love

Spider-Man vs Hulk: Watch Spider-Man Brand New Day Latest Trailer For More Surprising Elements

LATEST NEWS

After Philippines, Is India Selling BrahMos Missiles To Vietnam? Here’s What We Know

Gujarat Man Lured Through Gay Dating App, Beaten, Stripped and Blackmailed for Rs 31,000 by 7 Men

Delhi Schools to Undergo POCSO Safety Audit as LG VK Saxena Orders Stricter Child Protection Compliance

Iran-US Peace Deal Signed, But At What Cost? Death Toll, Economic Losses In Numbers

6-Year-Old Lured Into Car, Thrown Alive Into Canal In Meerut

'Justified Response': Ukraine Strikes Moscow Refinery Again

L'Oréal Acquires Innovist: Why This Deal Matters for India's Lifestyle Market?

Kerala Organ Trade Scare: ED Raids 9 Locations

Tata Sierra EV To Debut Soon In India

Fact Check: Dhurandhar Script Actually Came From PMO Office? Rakesh Bedi Reacts To Viral Theory — Here’s The Truth

Fact Check: Dhurandhar Script Actually Came From PMO Office? Rakesh Bedi Reacts To Viral Theory — Here’s The Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fact Check: Dhurandhar Script Actually Came From PMO Office? Rakesh Bedi Reacts To Viral Theory — Here’s The Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fact Check: Dhurandhar Script Actually Came From PMO Office? Rakesh Bedi Reacts To Viral Theory — Here’s The Truth
Fact Check: Dhurandhar Script Actually Came From PMO Office? Rakesh Bedi Reacts To Viral Theory — Here’s The Truth
Fact Check: Dhurandhar Script Actually Came From PMO Office? Rakesh Bedi Reacts To Viral Theory — Here’s The Truth
Fact Check: Dhurandhar Script Actually Came From PMO Office? Rakesh Bedi Reacts To Viral Theory — Here’s The Truth

QUICK LINKS