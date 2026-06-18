Fact Check: Dhurandhar Script Actually Came From PMO Office? Rakesh Bedi Reacts To Viral Theory — Here’s The Truth

Senior Bollywood actor Rakesh Bedi has categorically denied persistent rumors about the screenplay for superstar Ranveer Singh’s hugely popular Dhurandhar franchise being scripted in the PMO itself. Referring to one of the dialogues in the franchise which is most often cited by viewers as reason for their belief, Bedi said the rumors were way off the mark. At an event in the capital city of New Delhi, the 71-year-old actor shed light on his role in adding humor to the blockbuster movie.

The Dialogue That Sparked the Discussion

During the conversation, Bedi referred to the famous line: “Your buttocks are very white.” Explaining why he believes the dialogue could never have come from an official government office, he remarked, “Ab ye line koi likh nahi sakta (Now this is one line that you can’t write).”

He then used the same dialogue to dismiss the PMO rumours once and for all. “Jab ye film hit huyi toh kuch logo ne kaha Dhurandhar ki script jo hai woh PMO se likh kar aati hai. Maine kaha batao PMO me kaunsa aisa aadmi hai jo ye line likh sakta hai. Aisa soch bhi nahi sakta koi (No one could have written that line. When the film became a hit, some people claimed that the script of Dhurandhar came straight from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). I said, ‘Tell me, who in the PMO could possibly write a line like this?’ No one could even think of something like that).”

How Comedy Found Its Way Into the Franchise

Moreover, Bedi disclosed that the humorous aspects which amused the viewers were not a prominent feature in the screenplay in the first place. As per his statement, the movies were scripted as intense spy dramas without much scope for humor. On analyzing the scripts carefully, he realized that there was much scope to make the movie entertaining by incorporating humor into it. As he had expertise in comedy writing, he found some places where humor would suit well.

Bedi recalled approaching director Aditya Dhar with the idea. “I told Aditya, ‘I can spot a few pockets where we could add some humour. Should I give it a try?’ He replied, ‘Rakesh ji, it’s difficult to say right now. Let’s see how things unfold as we go along and work on it.’ Initially, he was a little reluctant, but as we progressed, he started enjoying it too, and I began enjoying it as well,” the actor said.

A Memorable Role That Won Audiences Over

The actor Rakesh Bedi has gained immense fame for his role as Jameel Jamali from the Dhurandhar series. Jameel Jamali happens to be an Indian spy who must infiltrate the political system in Pakistan. After a number of years of hard work, Jameel Jamali finally forms another personality and hides his real agenda. One of the greatest twists in the Dhurandhar series was the fact that the main character Jameel Jamali was actually an undercover Indian spy.

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