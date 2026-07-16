Fact Check: Did Deepika Padukone Delete An Instagram Story Supporting Sonam Wangchuk? Here’s The Truth

A screenshot allegedly showing Deepika Padukone sharing an Instagram Story in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk is making the rounds on social media. The image is also being circulated with claims that the actor deleted the Story within minutes, triggering speculation about why it was taken down. The purported Story features a photograph of Wangchuk with the line, “He is fasting. We are scrolling.” It also attributes the following message to Deepika:

“Why is no one speaking about this? We are living through the darkest hour of democracy.”

The screenshot further claims she wrote: “No matter how many films are made to glorify a failed leader, the reality remains unchanged.” The post quickly gained traction on platforms including X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, with users debating whether Deepika had deleted it under pressure.

OMG!!!! As per reddit, Deepika Padukone posted a story supporting Sonam Wangchuk, where she criticized the BJP, but later deleted it. What could be the reason? Did Ranveer Singh make her delete the story? https://t.co/Pw0lWrVUty pic.twitter.com/pdIT6SL6To — a (@qaayadese) July 15, 2026

Reportedly , as per reddit – Deepika Padukone had put up this story and later deleted it. pic.twitter.com/Q2OpxsEXir — Rahil Mohammed | Independent Journalist (@iamRahilM) July 15, 2026

Deepika Padukone via Instagram 😯 pic.twitter.com/I6N8PrYlUk — 𝑯𝒂𝒔𝒏𝒂𝒊𝒏 (@hasnainhu02) July 15, 2026

Did Deepika really post it?

No. There is no evidence that Deepika Padukone ever shared the viral Instagram Story. A review of the actor’s verified social media accounts found no trace of the alleged post. Likewise, there are no credible reports from established news organisations confirming that such a Story was uploaded and later deleted. The viral screenshot also contains no independently verifiable metadata, such as timestamps or archive records, that would support the claim.

Based on the available evidence, the screenshot appears to be digitally manipulated, and the claim that Deepika publicly backed Wangchuk through the alleged Instagram Story is false.

Why is Sonam Wangchuk in the news?

The viral claim comes as Sonam Wangchuk completes 18 days of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The activist joined the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest on June 28, supporting its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. Organisers have claimed Wangchuk has lost significant weight and muscle mass during the fast, raising concerns about his health.

Several celebrities have publicly supported Wangchuk

While the viral Deepika Padukone post is fake, several public figures have openly and verifiably expressed support for Wangchuk’s protest.

Among them are Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Soni Razdan, Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Omi Vaidya, Anurag Kashyap and Munawar Faruqui, many of whom have either voiced solidarity with the activist or appealed for dialogue as concerns over his health continue to grow.

Verdict: False. There is no credible evidence that Deepika Padukone posted or deleted the viral Instagram Story supporting Sonam Wangchuk. Readers are advised to verify such claims before sharing them online.