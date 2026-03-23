Fact Check: Is Dhurandhar 3 Titled As ‘Mayhem’ Set To Release In June 2026? Here’s The Truth Behind The VIRAL Post

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate conversations, both at the box office and across social media. As the film enjoys a blockbuster run, a new claim about the franchise’s future has gone viral, suggesting that Dhurandhar 3: The Final Chapter will hit theatres on June 14, 2026.

But how credible is this claim? A closer look shows that the viral image circulating online is misleading.

The image, widely shared across platforms, is being passed off as a still from the film’s post-credit scene, claiming that the third instalment has already been announced with a confirmed release date. However, there is no evidence to back this up. The makers have not issued any official confirmation regarding Dhurandhar 3, nor does the post-credit sequence include such an announcement.

Is This For Real ? 3 Parts #Dhurandhar The Final Chapter on 14 June 2026 pic.twitter.com/EqAINSzpxN — INDIAN (@hindus47) March 18, 2026

In fact, sources suggest the image has been digitally altered and is not part of any official promotional material. While Dhurandhar 2 does hint at a possible continuation, it stops short of confirming a third instalment.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel expands on the story established in the first film, delving deeper into Ranveer Singh’s character, including his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The film combines high-octane action with geopolitical storytelling, striking a chord with audiences.

Interestingly, just days before the film’s release, a Reddit thread had already gone viral, teasing a third part. The post claimed that the next instalment would be titled Mayhem and release on June 4, 2026 — though this too remains unverified.

For now, Dhurandhar 2 continues its impressive box office run, with fans eagerly waiting for clarity on whether the story will continue — and when.

Meanwhile, the film has reportedly collected ₹103.45 crore net in India by 8 PM, taking its total domestic earnings to ₹442.72 crore net and still rising. With this, it has comfortably surpassed the lifetime India net collection of Dangal, which stood at ₹387 crore.

The film’s performance has been strong from the outset, earning ₹43 crore from premiere shows, followed by a massive opening day total of ₹102.55 crore. It added ₹80.72 crore on Friday, while Saturday saw a surge with ₹113 crore and 81.6% occupancy across 20,917 shows. On Sunday, it has maintained momentum, recording 77.4% occupancy across 8,326 shows so far, with trade analysts expecting Day 4 figures to surpass Saturday’s total by the end of the day.

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