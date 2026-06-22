Fact Check: Is Samay Raina’s US Visa Really Cancelled? Here’s the Truth

Samay Raina Visa Cancelled: An insane rumour is dominating social media feeds, and the rumour says that US President Donald Trump has formally called for the cancellation of the US visa of Indian comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina. What seems to be the issue that made the US President so furious? It seems that an extremely controversial and roast filled segment of the premiere episode of India’s Got Latent season 2 caused this controversy.

Considering the track record of this controversial reality comedy show regarding legal and public backlash, it doesn’t seem like a farfetched idea for this reality show to cause a diplomatic problem.

Did Donald Trump Really Cancel Samay Raina’s Visa?

If you are looking for a short answer, it is NO. Donald Trump did not cancel Samay Raina’s visa. The rumours that have been spreading through social media platforms right now are completely false. No one from the United States government has gotten involved in the situation, nor any diplomatic effort has been made to deal with the Indian comedian and his team of production.

It is yet another example of internet satire being misinterpreted out of context.

How did the rumour regarding Samay Raina’s Visa cancellation start?







The rumour is completely based on the sensational premiere episode of the second season of India’s Got Latent. The sensational episode, which had celebrity guest panellists Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, had a stand-up comedy performance from a participant called Avinash Agarwal.

Avinash Agarwal delivered an impeccable and completely stayed in character imitation of Donald Trump. Imitating the politician’s characteristic hand gestures and aggressive delivery style, the “Donald Trump” character delivered a vicious roast right into the face of the celebrity panel. During the roast, when the celebrity guest Alia Bhatt was having trouble finding words during the performance, he made a snappy remark: “Somebody give her a script and a director.”

It became an immense success, scoring perfect marks and winning the title for Agarwal in that episode. But as soon as video snippets of “Donald Trump roasting Alia Bhatt” started flooding X, Instagram Reels, and TikTok, internet trolls started making up headlines saying how the actual Donald Trump was so annoyed by his impersonation that he threatened to strip Samay Raina of his travel documents.

When is India’s Got Latent’s Next Episode coming?

After its simultaneous release on Netflix and YouTube on June 20, 2026, the next episodes of India’s Got Latent season 2 are set to premiere fortnightly.

In a historic first of its kind distribution agreement, the next episode will be released simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube. Though the time duration and raw humour will stay exactly the same on both platforms, it will be available in a commercial-free format on Netflix without any comments section.

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