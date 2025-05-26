Home
Fact Check: Viral Video Of Shirtless Sonu Sood Riding A Bike With No Helmet In Spiti, Himachal Pradesh Is From 2023

Fact Check: Viral Video Of Shirtless Sonu Sood Riding A Bike With No Helmet In Spiti, Himachal Pradesh Is From 2023

Sonu Sood


Actor Sonu Sood, known for his philanthropic work and recent road safety campaigns, has come under fire after being spotted riding a motorcycle without a helmet or proper gear in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley.

Ironically, the controversy comes just days after he shared a message about road safety following his wife Sonali Sood’s car accident.

Viral Video Shows Sonu Sood Shirtless on a Bike in Spiti

An Instagram page posted a video three days ago showing Sonu Sood riding shirtless through the snow-covered terrain of Spiti Valley. In the clip, he is wearing only shorts and sunglasses, accompanied by a group of bikers.

The on-screen text reads, “Yeh Spiti hai… yahan sirf asli log chalte hain…” (This is Spiti, only genuine people ride here).

Several other videos from the same trip also surfaced, one of which shows Sonu removing his helmet to speak with fellow bikers — drawing even more scrutiny.

Internet Slams Sonu Sood for Promoting Unsafe Riding Practices

Although a few clips showed him wearing a helmet, the viral video that circulated the most featured Sonu without any safety gear. Social media users were quick to criticize the actor. One Instagram user commented, “Pls wear riding gears n helmet …you’ve been a great example of kindness and inspiration. Pls don’t encourage riding without helmet n proper gears in terrain like these.”

Another wrote, “So-called star riding without helmet and gears.” Many questioned the message Sonu was sending by appearing in such a risky and unlawful manner in a dangerous terrain.

The criticism wasn’t limited to casual observers. Several X (formerly Twitter) users demanded that local authorities take action. One tweet read, “So will @himachalpolice take any action on @SonuSood for riding naked without a helmet in Spiti? No protective gear, no clothes — for god knows what he is trying to promote. Are celebrities above the law?”

Another user expressed concern over the growing trend of reckless tourism in such ecologically sensitive zones: “This obnoxious trend is becoming like an epidemic. These places were better preserved with no easy access. Now every moron flaunts their stupidity on these treacherous roads.”

Spiti Police Respond, Vow Legal Action Against Sonu Sood

In response to the public outcry, the Spiti police issued a statement via X. It said, “A video is going viral on social media in which a Bollywood actor is seen violating traffic rules in Lahaul-Spiti district. According to preliminary information, the video appears to be from the year 2023.”

The statement added that the case has been forwarded to the DySP Headquarters in Kyelang for verification. “Whatever necessary action is required as per the law, it will be taken by the district police,” it said. Authorities also appealed to citizens and tourists to follow traffic rules and demonstrate responsible behavior while travelling in the region.

Filed under

Sonu Sood Sonu Sood latest news Sonu Sood Spiti Valley

