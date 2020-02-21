TikTok Star Faisal Shaikh Raises His Hand On Jannat Zubair, Gets A TIGHT SLAP From Her Bro Instead. Watch their TikTok video.

TikTok: Jannat Zubair is one of the most established stars whose popularity is rising every passing day. The actress has a massive fan following on Instagram with a whopping 13.8 million followers which makes her one social media sensation. Apart from Jannat, there’s is Faisal Shaikh who has been ruling the world of social media. Popularly known as Mr. Faisu, Faisal is one of the famous Tik Tok stars.

Jannat and Faisal always entertaining their fans by posting several Tiktok video together. Fans love their chemistry and always waiting to have much of them. The two have also featured in a new song Fruity Ladgi Hai single and this goes without saying that they have got much to impress their fans.

Recently the two rising stars have posted a TikTok video where they both are seen fighting with each other, Star Faisal Shaikh raises his hand on Jannat Zubair, her brother Ayaan Zubair comes to her rescue who then gives him a tight slap, leaving Jannat shocked. This video goes viral and got massive love from their fans. Take a look at TikTok video:

Also Read: Shub Mangal Zayda Saavadhan: Actor Shivangi Joshi excited to see her friend Pankhuri Awasthy on Big Screen, see Instagram picture

Suspense, thrill, romance, drama, and action perfectly blend in their all TikTok videos. Jannat and Faisu’s chemistry is just spot on and they look great together. It will be exciting for the viewers if they should star together in more Tik Tok videos because it will be a delight to watch these two hotties together in the same frame.

Jannat being famous television actress and Faizal Shaikh has earlier worked with popular celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor among others for their promotional activities and they both together have a great buzz on TikTok, marked as a sensational on-screen couple.

Also Read: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Twitter Review: Ayushmann Khurrana shines as openly gay man wooing his love interest

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App