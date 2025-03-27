Home
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Fake News, Says Prabhas’ Team After Rumours Of Actor Getting Married To A Businessman’s Daughter Go Viral

In the past, his alleged relationship with Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty sparked several reports, despite both actors maintaining that they were just close friends.

Telugu superstar Prabhas is once again making headlines, but this time it’s not about his films. Rumors about his impending wedding have been circulating online, suggesting that he is set to marry the daughter of a well-known businessman from Hyderabad.

Reports also claimed that his aunt was actively involved in the wedding arrangements.

Prabhas’ Team Shuts Down Marriage Rumors

In an interview with a leading daily, Prabhas’s team addressed the speculation, calling it “fake news.” They urged fans and media to refrain from believing unverified reports regarding the actor’s personal life.

Past Linkups and Relationship Speculations

This isn’t the first time Prabhas’s personal life has been the subject of widespread rumors. In the past, his alleged relationship with Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty sparked several reports, despite both actors maintaining that they were just close friends.

In a previous interview, Prabhas shared that he frequently gets asked about his wedding, no matter where he goes. However, he clarified that it doesn’t bother him. “I don’t get irritated when people ask about my marriage. I know it comes from a place of concern, and it’s a normal question. If I were in their place, I’d also be curious.”

Upcoming Movies in Prabhas’ Pipeline

On the professional front, Prabhas is currently working on director Maruthi’s The Raja Saab. Initially scheduled for an April 10 theatrical release, the film has now been postponed. He has a strong lineup of upcoming projects, including:

Fauji (directed by Hanu Raghavapudi)

Spirit (directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga)

Kalki 2 (directed by Nag Ashwin)

Salaar 2: Shouryanga Parvam (directed by Prashanth Neel)

While Prabhas’s wedding rumors continue to circulate, his team has made it clear that there is no truth to these reports. Fans can instead look forward to his exciting slate of films, which are set to dominate the big screen in the coming years.

