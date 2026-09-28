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Home > Entertainment News > ‘False And Defamatory’: Rhiti Tiwari’s Team Hits Back At Ex-Stepfather Ekam Bawa Over ‘Torture’ Claims, Initiates Legal Action

‘False And Defamatory’: Rhiti Tiwari’s Team Hits Back At Ex-Stepfather Ekam Bawa Over ‘Torture’ Claims, Initiates Legal Action

Rhiti Tiwari’s team has rejected Ekam Bawa’s allegations as “false and defamatory” and confirmed legal action against him while the actress remains inside Bigg Boss 20.

Rhiti Tiwari and Ekam Bawa (Image: Instagram)
Rhiti Tiwari and Ekam Bawa (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 18:31 IST

Rhiti Tiwari’s ongoing stint inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has now been hit by a controversy outside the show. Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa has made a series of allegations involving Rhiti and her mother, Rani Tiwari, claiming that he was “tortured” during his association with the family.

Rhiti’s team has now responded to the allegations, calling them “false and defamatory”. The team has also confirmed that legal action has been initiated against Bawa.

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Rhiti Tiwari’s Team Calls Ekam Bawa’s Claims ‘False And Defamatory’

In a statement issued on Monday, Rhiti’s team strongly rejected the allegations made by Bawa.

The team also urged media organisations to verify the claims before giving them wider coverage. It further asked the media to give the family an opportunity to present its side of the matter.

“We request the media to please verify facts before amplifying such defamatory claims and give the family a fair chance to be heard,” Rhiti’s team said.

The team also confirmed that necessary legal action has been initiated against Ekam Bawa.

What Did Ekam Bawa Claim About Rhiti Tiwari And Rani Tiwari?

According to the allegations reported by Free Press Journal, Bawa claimed that he lived with Rani Tiwari and Rhiti in the same flat between 2020 and 2025.

He further alleged that he and Rani were in a live-in relationship between 2020 and 2022 before their marriage.

Bawa has also claimed that he was “tortured” and said he intends to share a new incident every day while Rhiti continues her stint on Bigg Boss 20.

These allegations remain claims and have not been independently established. Rhiti’s team has categorically rejected them.

Why Has Rhiti Tiwari Not Responded Herself?

Rhiti is currently inside the Bigg Boss 20 house and is therefore unable to directly address the allegations.

Her team has stepped in with a response while she remains on the reality show.

The timing of the controversy has also drawn attention because Bawa has indicated that he plans to continue making allegations during Rhiti’s participation in the show.

Legal Action Initiated Against Ekam Bawa

Rhiti’s team has said that it has initiated necessary legal action against Bawa over the allegations.

The statement did not merely deny the claims but also questioned the manner in which they could be amplified without verification.

For the family, the matter has therefore moved beyond a public exchange, with the team indicating that the allegations will also be addressed through legal channels.

As of the latest report, Bawa had not publicly responded to Rhiti’s team’s statement.

Rhiti Tiwari’s Bigg Boss 20 Stint

Rhiti Tiwari is the daughter of Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. She is currently participating in Bigg Boss 20, where her personal life has now become the subject of claims being made outside the house.

While Bawa has put forward his allegations, Rhiti’s team has firmly denied them and described them as defamatory.

With legal action now initiated, further developments are expected as both sides put forward their respective versions of the matter.

FAQs

What did Ekam Bawa allege about Rhiti Tiwari?

Ekam Bawa made allegations concerning his association with Rhiti Tiwari and her mother, Rani Tiwari. He also claimed that he was “tortured”.

How did Rhiti Tiwari’s team respond?

Rhiti’s team rejected Bawa’s allegations as “false and defamatory” and urged the media to verify the claims before amplifying them.

Has Rhiti Tiwari responded to Ekam Bawa?

Rhiti has not personally responded because she is currently inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Her team has issued a statement on the matter.

Has Rhiti Tiwari’s team taken legal action?

Yes. The team has confirmed that necessary legal action has been initiated against Ekam Bawa.

Has Ekam Bawa responded to Rhiti Tiwari’s team?

As of the latest report, Bawa had not publicly responded to the statement issued by Rhiti’s team.

ALSO READ: Why Did Swara Bhasker Want To Be A Mother Even Before Marriage? ‘I Did Two Rounds Of IVF,’ Actress Reveals On Rise And Fall 2

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‘False And Defamatory’: Rhiti Tiwari’s Team Hits Back At Ex-Stepfather Ekam Bawa Over ‘Torture’ Claims, Initiates Legal Action
Tags: bigg boss 20Ekam BawaRhiti Tiwari

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‘False And Defamatory’: Rhiti Tiwari’s Team Hits Back At Ex-Stepfather Ekam Bawa Over ‘Torture’ Claims, Initiates Legal Action

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‘False And Defamatory’: Rhiti Tiwari’s Team Hits Back At Ex-Stepfather Ekam Bawa Over ‘Torture’ Claims, Initiates Legal Action
‘False And Defamatory’: Rhiti Tiwari’s Team Hits Back At Ex-Stepfather Ekam Bawa Over ‘Torture’ Claims, Initiates Legal Action
‘False And Defamatory’: Rhiti Tiwari’s Team Hits Back At Ex-Stepfather Ekam Bawa Over ‘Torture’ Claims, Initiates Legal Action
‘False And Defamatory’: Rhiti Tiwari’s Team Hits Back At Ex-Stepfather Ekam Bawa Over ‘Torture’ Claims, Initiates Legal Action
‘False And Defamatory’: Rhiti Tiwari’s Team Hits Back At Ex-Stepfather Ekam Bawa Over ‘Torture’ Claims, Initiates Legal Action

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