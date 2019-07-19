Family of Thakurganj movie review: Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Sudhir Pandey, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Mukesh Tiwari starrer Family of Thakurganj has finally released today and is garnering mixed responses on social media. The film is directed by Manoj K Jha and is produced by Ajay Kumar Singh.

Family of Thakurganj movie review: Hindi drama film Family of Thakurganj has finally released today and is garnering mixed reviews from the audience and as well as critics. Directed by Manoj K Jha, the film narrates the story of two brothers from a small town Thakurganj, who together take up the responsibility of their family after their father’s sudden death. Both Nunnu played by Jimmy Sheirgill and Munnu played by Nandish Singh, follow different ideologies of life and together take up the responsibilities on their shoulders.

Overall, the film showcases a story which is mainly led by violence, power and politics. Earlier the film was expected to be gangster drama with some comic essence, but soon the preception of the audience changed when the trailer of the film released.

After watching the film, it clearly felt like the director Manoj wanted to come up with something else but unfortunately, he landed up with not so promising result. With unnecessary cuts, an overdose of transitions and lengthy dialogues, the film proved to be a blunder.

Film critic Archika Khurana gave the film 2 stars in her review for Times of India. She quoted that if the director could have worked a little harder, the film would have been counted as an intelligent affair. Moreover, she also called the length of the film a little problematic.

All the very best to entire team of today releasing film #FamilyOfThakurganj! Hope it will get bumper opening to become a hit. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 19, 2019

Film critic Gaurang Chauhan gave the film one and a half stars in his review for Times Now. He quoted that the editing with the screenplay of the film is of the worst kind as abrupt cuts with long dialogues make the film confusing.

Film critic Madhuri V quoted that the director of the film seems confused with the genre of the film from the first frame till the end. Though, he tried to balance the violence in the film but unfortunately failed miserably.

