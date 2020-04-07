Family: Virtual director, Prasoon Pandey in the most unique way explains the importance of social distancing. The video holds a strong message on how a person can save his and others' life by doing a simple task, social distancing. The video features mega stars-- Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiva Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, and Diljit Dosanjh

Family: Social distancing is the key step in breaking the spreading cycle of a novel coronavirus, however, some are still not aware of it or taking the matter lightly, which is definitely not only harming their life but others too. Keeping that in mind, virtual director, Prasoon Pandey developed a short film, title, Family featuring Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiva Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, and Diljit Dosanjh.

In the video, all the stars explain the value of social distancing as what the current situation is demanding. Through video, actors, send the message of togetherness in the fight against COVID-19. They also took a pledge to help the breadwinners who do odd jobs on film sets to support their families.

Watch Family video here:

The short film, Family was aired on April 6 at sharp 9 pm on Sony TV. Summing up, the film explains the importance of staying safe, cleanliness, and social distancing. The highlight of the film was, that every star was speaking in their mother tongue with an English translation ticker running at the bottom of the video, which symbolises unity so that every viewer can understand and follow social distancing.

The channel shared and eye-grabbing teaser–wherein Big B, maintaining the suspense said, a unique visual experience is awaiting for everyone. No doubt, Bollywood is helping the Government in every possible way from donations to spreading awareness of COVID-19. They also joined PM’s call of 9Baje 9Minute, where every celebrity clearly gives the message to the nation that they are united in this harrowing situation.

A unique visual experience awaits you. Something that is being attempted for the very first time. To know more, tune-in to SONY Pictures Networks channels, on Monday, 6th April, at 9 PM @SrBachchan @priyankachopra @aliaa08 @Mohanlal @sonalikulkarni @prosenjitbumba @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/aDbZMmD4z1 — sonytv (@SonyTV) April 5, 2020

