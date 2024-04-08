‘Family Star’ Day 2 Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda Film Fails to Impress

‘Family Star’, which hit screens on Friday (April 5), opened to a mediocre response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office and collected merely Rs 3.5 crore (share) on the first day. The Vijay Deverakonda-led film also failed to impress critics and many of them criticised its laclusture screenplay. The negative word of mouth affected ‘Family Star’ on the second day as it witnessed a major drop.

‘Family Star’ Day 2 Box Office Update: Quite Unimpressive

The film collected merely Rs 1.55 crore on its first Saturday, failing to meet expectations. Its total collection stands at Rs 5.40 crore. ‘Family Star’ needs to earn a further Rs 29.1 crore to emerge as a clean hit. It is likely to witness some growth today (April 7) as it’s a Sunday. However, its performance on Monday, April 8 will determine its fate.

All About ‘Family Star’

‘Family Star’ centres on Govardhan (Deverakonda), a person from a middle-class background who strives to ensure his family’s happiness. His world is turned upside down when he falls in love. The romantic entertainer stars Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady and is her third Telugu film.

She made her Tollywood debut with Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Sita Ramam’, which emerged as a blockbuster. She was then seen with Nani in ‘Hi Nanna’. The film exceeded expectations at the box office. Family Star’s cast includes Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi. It is directed by Parasuram, who previously teamed up with Vijay Deverakonda for Geetha Govindam. This is Rowdy’s first release after ‘Kushi’, co-starring Samantha. The romantic drama received decent reviews and made a fair impact at the box office. He will next be seen in ‘VD 12’, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

For Mrunal, Family Star is her first release after the previously-mentioned ‘Hi Nanna’. The film was directed by newcomer Shouryuv. It received favourable reviews with critics lauding her chemistry with Nani. Its cast included Nassar, Jayaram, and Angad Bedi. Mrunal will next be seen in ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’.