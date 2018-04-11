After the actor-comedian made a comeback on the small screen with Family Time with Kapil Sharma, the latest piece of news might just leave his fans unhappy. History seems to be repeating itself with Kapil canceling shoots of his new show, leaving showrunners with no choice but to take drastic measures. Last year, Kapil Sharma had an ugly spat with his show’s artists on their flight back to Mumbai from Australia.

While fans were hoping to see the same funny script from their favourite comedian’s comeback with a brand new show called ‘Family Time With Kapil Sharma’, the actor is back to making news for all the wrong reason. Kapil Sharma’s show which premiered on March 25th is in trouble and as per latest reports, the show has been suspended for a month. As per The Indian Express report, the host is unwell and has been cancelling shoots every week and the channel has no choice but to suspend the show for almost a month.

The new show hasn’t got great reviews from the audience it topped the TRP charts only because of Kapil Sharma loyalists. The sources quoted in the news website said: “the first episode of Kapil’s latest show was nothing like it’s predecessor, it only did well on TRP charts as Kapil has a very ardent fan following and was going to be back on television after a hiatus of seven months”. Kapil Sharma was supposed to shoot with ‘Hichki’ actress Rani Mukerji in the first week but the shoot got canceled as the host could not make it to the sets due to his personal reasons.

The channel had to play old episodes of his previous show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ over the weekend. The source also said that the channel is ready to wait for Kapil to sort out his ‘health issues or personal issues’ which have been ‘deviating his attention and focus from work’. As a result, the channel has decided not to shoot any fresh episodes for the entire month of April.

Meanwhile, Kapil also stirred a controversy when he went on an abusive rant on Twitter. He has also filed a police complaint against the editor of an entertainment portal and his ex-managers Preeti Simones and Neeti Simones. His former colleagues like Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Shilpa Shinde have stood by the actor and have requested everyone to leave him alone. Neeti Simones has approached the funnyman with a heartfelt letter in a quest to help him recover.

Kapil Sharma has bounced back before and we are sure everyone is hoping for him to return stronger and healthier than before.

