Comedian Kapil Sharma is back on Indian Television with his brand new show 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma' on March 25. In a latest promo of the show, Kapil Sharma invited Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn to raid his show and come back as a guest on the show, however the actor takes a dig at his controversial past and tells him to wait as he made others wait in his previous show. However, Kapil responds that he is not a bad person and added, "Waqt hi bura tha."

Comedy star Kapil Sharma has moved past his controversial phase and is geared up to bring back the laughter riot with brand new show ‘Family Time With Kapil Sharma’. All set for a positive start, Kapil has also decided to mend hearts along the way. In the latest promo, the comedian turned actor is seen contacting Raid star Ajay Devgn to make his appearance on his new show. However, the actor keeps mocking him about his past and tells him to wait just like he made others wait in his previous show.

Just like in his classic comedic style, Kapil replied, “Aap jiss vyakti ko itna sata rahe hai, wo itna bhi bura nahi hai, Uska waqt hi bura tha.” He further convinced Ajay to let the bygones be bygones and come back to raid his show. Taking the fans with a hilarious surprise, Ajay took a dig at Kapil’s joblessness and responded, “Income tax ki raid unke yaha padhti hai, Jinki income hoti hai,” and cuts the call. At the end of the promo, Ajay announced that he would be coming back to the show with Kapil along with a lot more surprises in store for India.

For the uninitiated, Ajay had walked out of the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ last year during the promotions of Baadshaho as Kapil had failed to turn up for the shoot due to his deteriorating health. In a conversation with a leading daily, Ajay said, “We walked out because Kapil didn’t reach the sets. Even we don’t know what happened but the reports that we stormed out in anger are completely wrong. I can’t say if I will go back on the show since many a times the shoot has been cancelled. There is no anger here because we have also heard that he has been unwell. The next time I meet him, we will figure it out as at the end of the day, we are colleagues and friends here.”

Watch the promo here:

#FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma Jaldi Ajay Devgn khatkhatayege Kapil sharma ka daravaaza #Raid marne ke liye on #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma sirf Sony Entertainment Television par. T-Series Films Posted by Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday, 10 March 2018

