Comedy king Kapil Sharma is coming back with a brand new twist in his upcoming show 'Family Time with Kapil Sharma' on Sony Tv. The channel shared a new promo of the show on their Twitter handle which shows a cute banter between between Kapil and his maid. Following the same pattern as the previous promo, the new promo suggests that Sony Tv is going to change the fortunes of Kapil as well his his fans.

Tighten up your seat belts as Kapil Sharma is on his way to tickle your funny bones with a brand new twist in his new journey. To raise the excitement bar up high for his upcoming show titled ‘Family Show with Kapil Sharma’, Sony Tv released a brand new promo of the show on their Twitter handle. In the 45-second teaser, Kapil can seen having a cute banter with his maid where he is unable to have access to daily household necessities like newspaper, milk and television cable because he has been unable to pay his previous bills.

The maid further threatens that she will also not be coming to work anymore despite him offering to buy her a washing machine in the future. The maid suddenly stops arguing as Kapil’s cell phone buzzes with Sony calling. It seems like Sony is expected to change the fortunes of Kapil and the audiences really soon. In the tweet, Sony Tv mentioned, “Ek naya twist, ek naya safar… Par wahi @KapilSharmaK9 Fir hoga uske saath hansi ka safar shuru. #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma jald hi sirf Sony Entertainment Television par.”

Ek naya twist, ek naya safar…

Par wahi @KapilSharmaK9

Fir hoga uske saath hansi ka safar shuru.#FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma jald hi sirf Sony Entertainment Television par. pic.twitter.com/dz7Z17Lgg1 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) March 6, 2018

According to the latest buzz, the remaining star-cast of comedy king’s previous show might come back except Sunil Grover. If the latest reports are to be believed, the makers of the show have also changed the format for the show. While earlier it was a comedy show, this time the show will be a comedy show and a family game show, where participants will get a chance to win prizes and gift vouchers. The show is expected to launch by end of March. We can’t wait to witness what Sony Tv and Kapil Sharma has in store for their fans this time.

