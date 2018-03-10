Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Raid along with co-star Ilena D' Cruz, might be the first guest on Kapil Sharma's upcoming show 'Family Time with Kapil Sharma.' Reportedly, the show will go on air on March 25, replacing Shilpa Shetty's show Super Dancer Chapter 2.

Teasers after Teasers, Comedy king Kapil Sharma is definitely giving a tough time to his fans to hold back their excitement for his upcoming comedy game show ‘Family time with Kapil Sharma’. With brand new twists and surprises in store, the show is already raising the expectations up high, considering the success story of Kapil’s previous comedic ventures on Indian Television. According to a latest report by a leading daily, Ajay Devgn, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Raid with his co star Ileana D Cruz, might be the first guest on the show.

A source close to daily revealed, “Ajay has gone to Delhi with the team of Raid to promote the film, but once he is back, he will shoot for the show. He is slated to shoot the episode on March 13.” It is also reported that the actor has also shot for a fun promo for the show. Last year, Ajay Devgn had walked out of the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ during the promotions of Baadshaho as Kapil failed to turn up for the shoot due to his deteriorating health.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif to come together for ABCD 3?

Talking about the incident, Ajay had earlier told a daily, “We walked out because Kapil didn’t reach the sets. Even we don’t know what happened but the reports that we stormed out in anger are completely wrong. I can’t say if I will go back on the show since many a times the shoot has been cancelled. There is no anger here because we have also heard that he has been unwell. The next time I meet him, we will figure it out as at the end of the day, we are colleagues and friends here.”

The makers of the show have changed the format for the upcoming show. While earlier it was a comedy show, this time the show will be a comedy show and a family game show, where participants will get a chance to win prizes and gift vouchers. Reportedly, the show will go on air from March 25 and will be replacing Shilpa Shetty’s show Super Dancer Chapter 2.

Ek naya twist, ek naya safar…

Par wahi @KapilSharmaK9

Fir hoga uske saath hansi ka safar shuru.#FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma jald hi sirf Sony Entertainment Television par. pic.twitter.com/dz7Z17Lgg1 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) March 6, 2018

Also Read: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui summoned by Thane police in Call Data Record Case

Also Read: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office collection Day 15: Kartik Aaryan’s rom-com mints Rs 77.98 crore

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App