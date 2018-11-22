Malayalam actress Neha Saxena on Wednesday took to social media platform to name a man who messaged her public relations manager asking if she was available for a one night stand. For which she gave it back very well saying, "Let me take to media now and make you a little famous. The way you treat women."

It’s not uncommon for fans to ask actor and actress for something amusing that makes the headlines but this time Malayalam actress Neha Saxena brought a fan into the limelight for a different reason. A man messaged her public relations manager to ask if she was available for a one night stand. For which she gave it back very well saying, “Let me take to media now and make you a little famous. The way you treat women.”

Neha then took a screen shot of the message and posted it on her official Facebook handle asking her fans to track down the person. And interestingly he was identified with his profile on social media. The man is an employee in the UAE and lives along with his parents.

After being identified, Neha again took to the social media platform to remark that she felt pity for the man because he was married to another woman and was committing such sordid acts.

HERE’S WHAT NEHA SAXENA POSTED ON FACEBOOK

The actor further revealed that her fans in UAE visited the man’s office, but he was absconding and the phone from which he messaged has been switched off ever since.

Apparently, the man came out after some of the actress’ fan visited his house and said that his phone was hacked. The man’s parents have also come out to support their son’s claims.

However, Neha refused to buy his claims and demanded that he sents her a handwritten apology otherwise she won’t sit quiet. The actress gained popularity with movie Kasaba in which she appeared before Malayalam superstar Mammootty. Neha has acted in several other South Indian film industry.

