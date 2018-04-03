According to latest reports, Fan fame Waluscha De Sousa has been roped in for Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi’s upcoming film Time To Dance which will also mark the directorial debut of Stanley D’Costa and the start to end schedule of the film will take off by mid-April in London.

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif is gearing up for her Bollywood debut in an upcoming film titled Time To Dance which also features Sooraj Pancholi. Time To Dance will be a dance film which will also mark the directorial debut of Stanley D’Costa and the start to end schedule of the film will take off by mid-April in London. After the news of Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan recreating his iconic track Oh Oh Jaane Jaana for the Isabelle Kaif film, the latest media reports suggest that actress Waluscha De Sousa, who made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan, will be a part of this much-awaited dance film.

Time To Dance will feature some interesting dance styles including a mix of ballroom styles like Waltz, Tango, Foxtrot as well as Latin dance forms like Cha Cha, Samba and Jive and according to media reports, Isabelle Kaif, Sooraj Pancholi and Waluscha De Sousa are already prepping for the movie and the first schedule starts from mid-April. In Time To Dance, Isabelle will play a competitive ballroom dancer, while Sooraj will portray the role of a street dancer.

Waluscha modeled for leading designers in the country and subsequently took part in the Miss India Pageant where she secured herself the ‘Miss Body Beautiful’ title. She made her big Bollywood debut in Shahrukh Khan’s film Fan and now if these reports are true it will be interesting to see Waluscha De Sousa in the big screen once again as, after Fan, everyone wanted to see Waluscha once again on the silver screen.

