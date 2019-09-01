Akshay Kumar's fan walked 900 km from Dwarka to Mumbai just to meet his idol. Actor advises him not to waste time and energy on such things, rather focus on your career. Scroll down to know more.

Fitness enthusiast Akshay Kumar got surprised when super-fan managed to meet him by traveling from Dwarka to Mumbai barefoot. The fan named Parbat took 18 days to cover 900 km distance and he ensured to fulfill his dream. Fan said he wanted to advise people to walk as its very good for health and also wanted to meet my idol.

However, Akshay Kumar has inspired many people through his fitness and became the idol of many youths. Because of his fitness freak life he has managed himself to do many movies in a year where other actors do only 1 movie.

Akshay Kumar took to social to share the video and selfie taken with super-fan. By sharing a video actor wrote, I met Parbhat today who has walked 9000 km all the way from Delhi. He planned it in a way to catch here me on Sunday. He took 18 days to reach Mumbai. If our youth use this kinda determination to achieve their goals then there is no stopping us.

Met Parbat today, he walked over 900 kms all the way from Dwarka. He planned it in a way to reach Mumbai in 18 days to catch me here on a Sunday. If our youth use this kind of planning and determination to achieve their goals, then there’s no stopping us! #SundayMotivation pic.twitter.com/kJdyNxwwpa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 1, 2019

And by sharing the selfie actor wrote, It is always great to meet my fans and I am very grateful for all the love given by you people. But I request to please not do these things rather focus on your life and use your energy and resources there. I will be very happy if you do so. I wish Parbat all the very best for his career.

It’s always great to meet you all and I’m grateful for all the love you give me but a request to please not do these things…focus your time, energy and resources in bettering your life, that’ll make me the happiest 🙏🏻 Wishing Parbat all the very best pic.twitter.com/BvrP2JSDdc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 1, 2019

On the work front, Akshay’s film Mission Mangal was recently released on August 15. Film box office collection was approximately Rs 251 crore. Now the actor is back to work for his next film Sooryavanshi which is being directed by Rohit Shetty. Akshay will be seen playing the role of Veer Sooryavanshi who is a policeman in the film.

First look poster is already out but the film’s shooting is under process and will be completed soon. Eid 2020 is the release day which has been confirmed by Akshay post shared on social media. However, Salman’s film Kick 2 was supposed to release on EID 2020 but story writer Nadiawala said I have not started writing the film script and movie were put to rest.

