Fanne Khan teaser LIVE updates: After intriguing the audience with the first poster of Fanne Khan, the makers of the film have released the much-awaited teaser of the Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao starrer. Helmed by Atul Manjrekar and bankrolled by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment and T-series, the film will hit the screens on August 3, 2018.

The wait for the first glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanne Khan is finally out. Helmed by Atul Manjrekar and co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment and T-series, Fanne Khan is the official remake of Oscar-nominated film Everybody’s Famous. The film revolves around a young teenage girl who is pushed to become a singer by her parents. However, the twist in the tale comes when her unemployed father kidnaps the top singer of the country to help his daughter rise up the popularity charts.

Interestingly, even before the teaser of the film was released, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh gave his reaction on the first look of the film and tweeted that he had the privilege of watching the film teaser last week and he has only one word to describe it, which is Outstanding. He added that he cannot wait to watch it again and Anil Kapoor has hit it out of the park with this one.

In the film, Anil Kapoor will essay the role of the father in the film, Aishwarya Rai will turn into Indian Madonna for the film and has been reportedly paired opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film.

Earlier this week, reports were rife that Aishwarya has requested to change the lyrics of a song because she did not like the raunchy undertones in the song. A source close to a leading entertainment portal stated that the earlier song had raunchy lyrics and the diva did not appreciate it. Thus, she asked the makers of the film to replace the song. The source added that the song was on the lines of Kareena Kapoor starrer Fevicol Se and she was uncomfortable to dance on it.

The makers of the film obliged to change the song and replaced it with another. The new song’s lyrics are somewhat close to Halka Halka Sa Khumar Hai. The film will hit the screens on August 3, 2018.

We get you all the LIVE updates from the teaser release of Fanney Khan:

03:00pm – Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the new teaser of Fanney Khan.

Here's #FanneyKhanTeaser… #FanneyKhan stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao… Atul Manjrekar directs… 3 Aug 2018 release… Link: https://t.co/Iam9NRXlQa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2018

02:30pm – Fans have been praising the much-awaited teaser.

Just need this song! Immediately! Love love love that! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 I think this musical album will be BOMB 😍😍😍😍😍 #FanneyKhanTeaser — Best of Aishwarya (@skv1993) June 26, 2018

#FanneyKhanTeaser Out of the world! The BGM is superb! And my babe is slaying it! 😘💃🎤🤩 — Abhishek~Aishwarya (@IshitaRay11) June 26, 2018

Check out the teaser of the film here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More