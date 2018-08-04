As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Fanney Khan hits the screens, the actor has stated that Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted her to essay the role of Padmavati in Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh-starrer Padmaavat but he could not get Khilji for her during the casting.

After a hiatus of 2 years, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back on the big screen with her latest release Fanney Khan along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. As the film continues to garner praises from the film industry, the diva was quipped by a leading daily if she would like to collaborate again with Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with whom she has worked in hit films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Guzaarish (2010) and Devdas (2002).

Responding to the question, Aishwarya stated that they were supposed to do Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh-starrer Bajirao Mastani together but he could not get Bajirao for her. Similarly, he wanted Aishwarya to star in Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Padmaavat but could not get Khilji for her during the casting. That’s why it could not happen. However, she would love to work in the film.

She further added that the person he saw to play Khilji along with her essaying the role of Padmavati did not happen. At the end of the day, one needs to look at the casting and if that does not happen then it does not come together. Talking about how the intention is to always work together, but sometimes it does not happen. Concluding the same, she stated that they both loved working with each other so we would have to wait and watch whenever it is meant to be.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year.

