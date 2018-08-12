Fanney Khan actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an interview was noted saying that she never made a huge fuss about her 25th birthday. Her friends tried to make her feel that she has turned 30 but she was so busy in her life working that she has no time thinking about it. She further added that in every interview, her age is mentioned. The actress has no problem with it as her choices are not defined by her age.

Fanney Khan star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an interview was noted saying that body shaming has always been around in the society. She thinks the world has become a smaller place now and every voice can be heard by millions and this is the important time to address such topics. The actress thinks it is important to be your own best friend, being brutally honest with yourself and comfortable with your own skin. Bachchan feels actions speak louder than words.

Talking about her age, the Guru actress was noted saying that she never made a huge fuss about her 25th birthday. Her friends tried to make her feel that she has turned 30 but she was so busy in her life working that she has no time thinking about it. She further added that in every interview, her age is mentioned. The actress has no problem with it as her choices are not defined by her age.

Talking about her sharing screens with husband Abhishek Bachchan, the actress was noted saying that they were receiving offers but Gulab Jamun made them excited. Gulab Jamun will be produced by Anurag Kashyap and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The two were last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Raavan.

While Abhishek Bachchan is currently busy with his upcoming movie Manmarziyaan, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap, the love saga will star Bollywood celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Ashnoor Kaur, Pavan Malhotra and Gurpreet Bhangu. Made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films, the movie will hit the theatres on September 14, this year.

