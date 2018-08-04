Fanney Khan box office collection Day 2 LIVE updates: Helmed by Atul Manjrekar, Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan is in theatres. The movie that revolves around a middle class man's life, who wants his daughter to become a famous pop star was released on August 8. Bankrolled by T-Series and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Fanney Khan has received mixed reactions from the audience.

Three much anticipated movies were released on Friday, August 3. Fanney Khan being one of them, came as a Bollywood return of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. who was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Helmed by Atul Manjrekar, the movie starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anil Kapoor, P.S Bharathi, Rajiv Tandon, Kussum Arora, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Nishant Pitti and Virrendra Arora. Fanney Khan is a Hindi remake of Oscar-nominated Belgian film titled Everybody’s Famous. Revolving around the middle class man who desires to make his daughter a pop star. Made under the banners of T-Series Films, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network, Fanney Khan receives love not only from fans but also from Bollywood celebs like Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Anupam Kher.

Fanney Khan box office collection Day 2 LIVE updates:

10:00am: Famous Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan took to his official Twitter account to with her dear friend Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao good luck for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Fanney Khan. Mallika Sherawat too wished the entire cast a heartfelt love.

Another heartfelt performance from @AnilKapoor in #Fanney Khan lovely debut by #Pihu Sand . Last song lifts your spirits and makes you believe dreams can be fulfilled. Ash and Rajkumar’s unusual pairing worksAll the Best for its success — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 3, 2018

#FanneyKhan is such a cute film! A complete family entertainer! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks exceptionally beautiful as Baby Singh and is a a sheer delight to watch! Divya Dutta, what a wonderful actress and Rajkumar Rao is so perfect for a part like this! Watch it,y’all! 📽💯 — sahil salathia (@SalathiaSahil) August 3, 2018

Wishing @AnilKapoor & the entire cast of #FanneyKhan my heartfelt love & best wishes 🙂 — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) August 3, 2018

Big big day today for a lot of movies ! Tweeples show us some love! Catch each one in theatres 🙂 #karwaan #mulk #fanneykhan #chilasow #Goodachari ❤️❤️❤️ — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) August 3, 2018

Wishing my 2 dearies @AnilKapoor & @RajkummarRao all my heartfelt lov for #FanneyKhan releasing today!! All the best to the entire cast n team too.. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan n @RakeyshOmMehra @AtulManjrekar .. break a Leg! Again!!😄 pic.twitter.com/YdUIEbgjxk — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) August 3, 2018

09:00am: Fan across the world lauded the performance of Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.

Just watched #FanneyKhan What an awesome performance @AnilKapoor Reminded me of the crackling #RamLakhan days. 💕💕 Wonderful evening & heart full movie. @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb reminded me of "Hi I am sanjana" #pepsi days 😍😍 I am a fan yet again! @RajkummarRao subtle & cute. pic.twitter.com/O759yRDqwG — Inderpreet (@indywrites) August 3, 2018

Great Casting & Performances will make #FanneyKhan A super Hit pic.twitter.com/uTiY185xPl — Mystic Guru (@MohitRaj077) August 3, 2018

#FanneyKhan legendary actors in one movie and awesome performaces by all pic.twitter.com/fnXYzwux9A — ❥Sasha👑 (@IamSmirza) August 3, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More