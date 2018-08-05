Fanney Khan box office collection Day 3 LIVE updates: Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao had hit the screens this weekend. The film had clashed with Fanney Khan and Mulk at the box office.

Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan is likely up at pace on Day 3 at the box office. Marking the directorial debut of Atul Manjrekar and bankrolled by T-Series and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Fanney Khan had earned a total collection of Rs. 2.15 crore at the box office. Despite a box office clash with Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Mulk and Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Karwaan, Fanney Khan has managed to attract more audiences at the box office.

Fanney Khan revolves around a middle-class man (Anil Kapoor), whose desire is to make his daughter a pop sensation like Lata Mangeshkar. To give flight to her dreams, Anil Kapoor along with her partner-in-crime (Rajkummar Rao) kidnap a leading pop sensation Baby Singh (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). In its narrative, Fanney Khan addresses the crucial issue of fat shaming.

Check out the LIVE updates of Fanney Khan Box Office Collection Day 3 here:

10:00 am: Celebrities like Raveena Tandon and Sahil Salathia praise Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan.

What a beautiful,emotional story about a father's love for his child.The message for beauty& talent within,so sensitively touched upon.Congratulations,whole team,for rendering the story so magically @AnilKapoor @RakeyshOmMehra #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @RajkummarRao @fanneykhanfilm pic.twitter.com/RoCEliG7Hz — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 3, 2018

#FanneyKhan is such a cute film! A complete family entertainer! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks exceptionally beautiful as Baby Singh and is a a sheer delight to watch! Divya Dutta, what a wonderful actress and Rajkumar Rao is so perfect for a part like this! Watch it,y’all! 📽💯 — sahil salathia (@SalathiaSahil) August 3, 2018

