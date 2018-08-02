Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan is finally about to hit the silver screen on Friday—August 3. The film, which has already created a lot of buzz on social media much before its release, is expected to earn Rs 7 crore on the opening day of its release. Fanney Khan is the official adaptation of Belgian film Everybody’s Famous! which was released back in 2002.

Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan is finally about to hit the silver screen on Friday—August 3. The film, which has already created a lot of buzz on social media much before its release, is expected to earn Rs 7 crore on the opening day of its release. Fanney Khan is the official adaptation of Belgian film Everybody’s Famous! which was released back in 2002.

The songs of the film such as Mohabbat, Halka Halka, Achche Din, Tere Jaisa Tu Hai, Fu Bai Fu, among others have become major chartbusters and it also marks the comeback of former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the silver screen. Also, it will be interesting to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor back in a film after 17 years.

They have previously worked in films like Taal and Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. Fanney Khan focuses on the emotional story of a father who wants his daughter to become a singer and leaves no stone unturned to fulfil her dream. Fanney Khan also deals with the sensitive issue of body-shaming.

The film will also face a box office clash with Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor-starrer Mulk as well as Irrfan Khan-Dulquer Salmaan starrer Karwaan. Although the three films are releasing on the same date, Fanney Khan is expected to have a decent opening at the box office as the trailer was loved by fans and even the music is super-hit.

Fanney Khan is one of the most anticipated films of this year. It will be the first time that Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor will be featuring in a film together. They will also be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which is slated to release next year.

