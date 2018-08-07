Fanney Khan leaked online on Tamilrockers.com: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan, which is the official adaptation of Belgian film Everybody's Famous! and was released worldwide on August 3, has been leaked on Tamilrocker and other such torrent sites.

Fanney Khan leaked online on Tamilrockers.com: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan, which is the official adaptation of Belgian film Everybody’s Famous! and was released worldwide on August 3, has been leaked on Tamilrocker and other such torrent sites. Not only Fanney Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk, which released on the same date, has also been leaked on the same site. Earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Saif Ali Khan’s Netflix original web-series and Sunny Leone’s biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone got leaked on Tamilrockers and other torrent websites.

Fanney Khan had a slow start at the box office and has also faced a box office clash with Taapsee Pannu-Rishi Kapoor starrer Mulk and Irrfan Khan’s Kaarwan. Fanney Khan’s trailer created a lot of buzz on social media and even the songs of the film such as Mohabbat, Halka Halka, Acche Din, Tere Jaisa Tu Hia, among others have become major hits.

Fanney Khan also brings back Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor back together on silver screen after 17 years. They were last seen in Taal. Besides Fanney Khan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga which also stars Sonam Kapoor. Fanney Khan was one of the most anticipated films of this year.

The film has been helmed by debutant director Atul Manjrekar and has been backed by under the banners of T-Series Films, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

