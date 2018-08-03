Fanney Khan starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is finally in the theatres today, August 3. Atul Manjrekar directorial, the musical comedy is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anil Kapoor, P.S Bharathi, Rajiv Tandon, Kussum Arora, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Nishant Pitti and Virendra Arora. The Hindi remake of 2002 Belgian film Everybody’s Famous, Fanney Khan is all about the father-daughter bond. Made under the banners of T-Series Films, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures, Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network, the movie also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Pihu Sand, Anaitha Nair, Girish Kulkarni and Swati Semwal. 

Fanney Khan movie review, celeb and audience reactions Day 1 LIVE updates:

07:00am: Aishwarya fans can’t keep calm as Fanney Khan is finally in theatres. Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan has already started receiving love from the fans. 

06:30am: Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted having fun with Fanney Khan star Anil Kapoor at the special screening of the movie held last night. 

06:00am: Manmarziyaan star Abhishek Bachchan took to his official Twitter account to praise and congratulate Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand for a beautiful film with a great message. Daughter Sonam Kapoor too shared her reviews on social media platforms. 

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 