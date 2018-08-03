Fanney Khan movie review, celeb and audience reactions Day 1 LIVE updates: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Pihu Sand, Anaitha Nair, Girish Kulkarni and Swati Semwal starrer Fanney Khan is finally in theatres now. Helmed by Atul Manjrekar, the movie bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anil Kapoor, P.S Bharathi, Rajiv Tandon, Kussum Arora, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Nishant Pitti and Virendra Arora.

Fanney Khan starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is finally in the theatres today, August 3. Atul Manjrekar directorial, the musical comedy is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anil Kapoor, P.S Bharathi, Rajiv Tandon, Kussum Arora, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Nishant Pitti and Virendra Arora. The Hindi remake of 2002 Belgian film Everybody’s Famous, Fanney Khan is all about the father-daughter bond. Made under the banners of T-Series Films, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures, Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network, the movie also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Pihu Sand, Anaitha Nair, Girish Kulkarni and Swati Semwal.

Fanney Khan movie review, celeb and audience reactions Day 1 LIVE updates:

07:00am: Aishwarya fans can’t keep calm as Fanney Khan is finally in theatres. Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan has already started receiving love from the fans.

"Aishwarya has been given Beyonce like moves in her dance video portions. She turns her stardom in a thousand watt bulb and plays the diva to the hilt, giving just the right edge to her character. " https://t.co/QpyLwXLqyQ via @filmfare #FanneyKhan Review 3*** — Stargazer (@ashforeverno1) August 3, 2018

@RajkummarRao Watched #FanneyKhan … Loved it and what a performance by everyone … Just wanted to praise your effortless performance… Just like water you mould yourself so effortlessly … Thank you for joining the bollywood industry .. — Soorya Sanjeev (@SooryaSanjeev) August 3, 2018

OMG ❤️Just Finished watchg #FanneyKhan…Guys it’s a FeelGd Movie..@AnilKapoor did his best @RajkummarRao as usual abve exlnt @divyadutta25 Nd @PihuSand did their Job..AND..our ASH..guys.She’s MAGIC✨ whenvr the movie lags her screen prsnce does the magic..just wow 3.5/5 ✨ pic.twitter.com/ag4p0XkNA9 — Varun.P (@varunmanu) August 3, 2018

06:30am: Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted having fun with Fanney Khan star Anil Kapoor at the special screening of the movie held last night.

Sending my best wishes to my mosttttt favorite @AnilKapoor sir for #FanneyKhan, a movie celebrating the spirit of unbreakable bonds!!!

Releasing tomorrow… 🙂 pic.twitter.com/YENy1U0tOS — Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3) August 2, 2018

06:00am: Manmarziyaan star Abhishek Bachchan took to his official Twitter account to praise and congratulate Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand for a beautiful film with a great message. Daughter Sonam Kapoor too shared her reviews on social media platforms.

Just saw #FanneyKhan. What a beautiful film. A great message and worthy film. Congratulations to the entire team. Leaves a huge emotional lump in your throat. @AnilKapoor, Rajkumar, Pihu, @divyadutta25 are all so, so good. And the Mrs. continues to be my favourite! Best wishes.🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More