Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao starrer Fanney Khan is all set hit the theatres tomorrow, August 3. Helmed by Atul Manjrekar, the musical comedy is a remake of the 2002 Belgian film Everybody’s Famous! Focusing on the bond of the father-daughter duo, Fanney Khan is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anil Kapoor, P.S Bharathi, Rajiv Tandon, Kussum Arora, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Nishant Pitti and Virendra Arora. Made under the banners of T-Series Films, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures, Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network, the movie also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Pihu Sand, Anaitha Nair, Girish Kulkarni and Swati Semwal.

Bachchan was noted saying that Fanney Khan is a film which has a big heart and soul. She truly hopes that the audience enjoys the movie as much as the team of Fanney Khan did. She even hoped that her fans go out to watch the movie. 

While the director of the movie Atul Manjrekar was quoted saying, “This film gives the message that you should believe in yourself. Believe in all that you have within yourself because the magic is within you. Believe in a blessed life as life is beautiful, and therefore, experience it and smile with all that you have to give it to live.”

10:30am: Fans can’t keep calm as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back again. The movie which will hit the theatres tomorrow also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao. 

09:30am: During the Fanney Khan contest, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was noted saying that there is an immense sweetness in the script of the movie. 

08:30am: One of the fans of Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter account to praise the versatile actor by talking about his journey in Bollywood so far. 

 

