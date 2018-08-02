Fanney Khan movie review, celeb and audience reactions LIVE updates: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao starrer Fanney Khan is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, August 3. Based on an ambitious father's desire to make his daughter sing, the musical comedy is a remake of the 2002 Belgian film Everybody's Famous. Helmed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra and Girish Kulkarni.

Bachchan was noted saying that Fanney Khan is a film which has a big heart and soul. She truly hopes that the audience enjoys the movie as much as the team of Fanney Khan did. She even hoped that her fans go out to watch the movie.

While the director of the movie Atul Manjrekar was quoted saying, “This film gives the message that you should believe in yourself. Believe in all that you have within yourself because the magic is within you. Believe in a blessed life as life is beautiful, and therefore, experience it and smile with all that you have to give it to live.”

10:30am: Fans can’t keep calm as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back again. The movie which will hit the theatres tomorrow also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao.

In an era when male actors are romancing actresses half their age on screen, Aishwarya Rai is killing it in her 40s. First #ADHM and tomorrow #FanneyKhan. Icon! (I know I'm late at tweeting this but had to.) — Priyanka Agarwal (@Prigwal) August 2, 2018

#FanneyKhan 's badan pe sitare is so good. Best remake I have listened to in a while.

09:30am: During the Fanney Khan contest, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was noted saying that there is an immense sweetness in the script of the movie.

What prompted you to do #FanneyKhan? "I decided to do this film because there’s an immense sweetness and a lightheartedness in the script; it’s wonderfully written." – #AishwaryaRaiBachchan — Aishwarya Rai Fan (@amit_AishGang) August 2, 2018

#AccheDin is a good number from the movie #FanneyKhan. This song should not fall to politics. — Samir Srivastava (@samirsrivastava) August 1, 2018

08:30am: One of the fans of Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter account to praise the versatile actor by talking about his journey in Bollywood so far.

frm woh saat din to chameli ki shaadi,frm 1942 a love story to Taal,frm mr india to viraasat,frm dat court marshal scene in Pukar to dat mud fight scene in Nayak,frm majnu bhai in welcome to mubarkan,u cannot match his energy. #FanneyKhan of Bollywood @AnilKapoor 🙏🏻 @iamdivya pic.twitter.com/GNugNnw97Q — Ramit jain (@rjramitjain) July 28, 2018

