Fanney Khan movie review, celeb and audience reactions Day 2 LIVE updates: Helmed by Atul Manjrekar and bankrolled by T-Series and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has hit the screens this weekend.

Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan has finally hit the screens this weekend on August 3rd. Amid stiff competition from the other big releases like Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Mulk and Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Karwaan, Fanney Khan has managed to create buzz around the film. As the film hit the screens on Friday, Bollywood celebrities were all praises from the film and received mixed reviews from the film critics as well as the audience.

Marking the directorial debut of Atul Manjrekar and bankrolled by T-Series and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehta, Fanney Khan is an adaptation of Oscar-nominated Belgian film titled Everybody’s Famous. The film revolves around a middle-class man, who desires that his daughter becomes a pop sensation like Lata Mangeshkar.

Check out the LIVE updates of Fanney Khan movie review, celeb and audience reactions Day 2 here:

9:00 am: Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher and Shabana Azmi are all praises for Fanney Khan.

Wishing the entire team of #FanneyKhan the best👍@AnilKapoor you are the heart of the film with superb performances by everyone! Good luck guys 💕@RajkummarRao #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @divyadutta25 @RakeyshOmMehra @AtulManjrekar — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 3, 2018

Another heartfelt performance from @AnilKapoor in #Fanney Khan lovely debut by #Pihu Sand . Last song lifts your spirits and makes you believe dreams can be fulfilled. Ash and Rajkumar’s unusual pairing worksAll the Best for its success — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 3, 2018

My Dearest friend @AnilKapoor !! Here is Wishing you and the entire team of #FanneyKhan a great success on its release today. The film has an amazing vibe and I am sure it will spread its magic on the audiences. Jai Ho.👍🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/q0uQYDNPEy — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 3, 2018

